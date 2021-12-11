ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Removal of Jefferson statue assigns the values of today to our history

Sun-Gazette
 2 days ago

Is our democracy, like Jefferson’s statue, in cold storage?. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”. Those words, written by...

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Jefferson School will melt Lee statue by February 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The future of Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue now lies in the hands of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. This comes after the Charlottesville City Council granted the school the confederate statue on Tuesday after midnight. Executive Director Andrea Douglas said they plan...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Leader-Telegram

Today in history

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2021. There are 30 days left in the year. On Dec. 1, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, “Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.”
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
HuffingtonPost

Black Man To Be Retried After All-White Jury Used Room With Confederate Decor

A Black man convicted of aggravated assault by an all-white jury that deliberated in a room featuring Confederate symbols and memorabilia will get a new trial, a Tennessee appeals court has ruled. Tim Gilbert, 55, was sentenced to six years in prison following his 2020 trial stemming from a domestic...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Donald Trump’s Florida roadshow greeted with rows of empty seats

Donald Trump’s much-hyped roadshow with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has failed to generate the huge crowds promised, in a sign that may indicate his influence is starting to wane. The former president has made much of his crowd-pulling appeal, ridiculing the far smaller attendances at events...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Life Liberty#Happiness#The New York City Council
Washington Post

Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Kavanaugh Says ‘Close’ Call if Bad Lawyering Allows Hearing (1)

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said it’s a “close” call whether people can develop their ineffective-assistance-of-counsel claims in federal court if they failed to do so in state court because their state lawyers were ineffective. How the Supreme Court decides the issue, argued Wednesday, could determine if the Sixth...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Boston Globe

The stench at the Supreme Court

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” That was the question Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked Wednesday as the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, after quoting the sponsors of the law, who said, “We’re doing it [passing this law] because we have new justices.” Dobbs challenges a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Dobbs is not just about Mississippi; it has become synonymous with the question of whether Roe v. Wade, the watershed 1973 case that legalized abortion, will be overturned by the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Justice Department should unleash its wrath on Mark Meadows — and all other obstructionists

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’s refusal to cooperate with the House select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection should surprise no one. His initial offer of cooperation was laced with caveats. In a letter released Tuesday, his counsel George Terwilliger III raised a bogus claim of “executive privilege,” even though the current Oval Office occupant has waived that privilege, which he has the sole power to do.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Distinguished persons of the week: The D.C. Circuit shuts down Trump

The Supreme Court may have lost its luster due to its blatant partisanship, but lower federal court judges are consistently upholding the Constitution and not allowing Jan. 6 to go down the memory hole. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The three-judge U.S. Court of Appeals...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy