Toys For Tots: Fill the Ambulance

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol is prepared to vote Monday on whether former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows should be referred to the Department of Justice on criminal contempt of Congress charges. Unlike previous business meetings to...
Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
Chris Wallace announced Sunday that he is leaving Fox News after nearly two decades to work for CNN's new streaming platform. Wallace, 74, thanked viewers for joining him every week on "Fox News Sunday," adding that he has enjoyed his time on Fox but that it was his time to step away.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd ’s civil rights, a move that would remove him from a federal trial but could significantly increase the amount of time he’ll spend behind bars.
A divided Supreme Court on Monday turned away a pair of religious-based requests to temporarily block New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The order was unsigned, though the court’s three most conservative justices indicated they would have ruled for the religious-based objectors. A group...
The legal wrangling between USA Gymnastics and the hundreds of victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, among others, is over after a $380 million settlement was reached. The fight for substantive change within the sport’s national governing body is just beginning. A federal bankruptcy...
No U.S. troops will be held accountable for the August Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, the Pentagon confirmed on Monday. The heads of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command provided recommendations to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on conducting strikes, and none of the recommendations included accountability actions for anyone involved in the deadly August 29 strike.
Joining some other large cities and tourist destinations across the United States, Philadelphia has announced it will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for admission to indoor restaurants, theaters and entertainment venues where food or drinks are served. The mandate is set to go into effect starting January 3, 2022, according...
Warm temperatures may have helped set the stage for the deadly tornadoes that devastated several states and left at least 74 dead in Kentucky, but experts say they can't directly attribute climate change as the source of the storms. Experts on climate change who spoke to The Hill said that...
