The Baltimore Child Abuse Center and Lifebridge Health have teamed up to build a brand new facility that will advocate for the protection of children from abuse and violence in Maryland. The Center for Hope will provide a safe space for children to get help if they have witnessed violence first hand and to help report and document evidence if they have been abused. The center has partnered with a lot of other Maryland non profits to get services if families need them to help recover. Executive Director Adam Rosenberg talks about the partnership, how you can get involved and Red Desk. If you have been a victim of violence, see something that looks like child abuse or need help if you have been abused please call 410 601 HOPE (4673).

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO