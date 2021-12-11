Hicks and Hayseeds celebrate the season with craft at meeting

Ribbon “Chopping” Held to Celebrate Lincoln Location of Craft Axe Throwing. On November 4, Craft Axe Throwing (craftaxethrowing.com), located at 1821 N St., celebrated the grand opening of their Lincoln location with a ribbon cutting and “chopping” in partnership with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA). Manager Joseph Rempe did the honors, using the classic giant scissors for the Chamber’s ribbon and an actual axe for LIBA’s! This serves as Craft Axe’s second location in Nebraska, with the first being in Omaha and other locations residing in Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Since opening over a year ago, a big goal of Craft Axe Lincoln has been partnering and collaborating with other local businesses and organizations.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO