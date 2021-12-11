Hicks and Hayseeds celebrate the season with craft at meeting

The Shippensburg Bands are ready to ring in the season with holiday music! Join the bands for a variety of performances in December. The Shippensburg Band will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Big Spring United Lutheran Church, 101 Crossroad School Road, Newville, and at Shippensburg Church of the Brethren, 253 E. Garfield St., at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14. The Shippensburg Swing Band will perform at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, at Big Spring United Lutheran Church, 101 Crossroad School Road, Newville. The German Band will perform at 3 and 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Mifflinburg Christkindlmarkt, and at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Winter Wonderland Christmas Market, at the Carlisle Expo Center. For more information, visit: www.shipband.org.
Comments / 0