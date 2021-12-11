Hypoxia-induced Fascin-1 upregulation is regulated by Akt/Rac1 axis and enhances malignant properties of liver cancer cells via mediating actin cytoskeleton rearrangement and Hippo/YAP activation

Pyroptosis has been implicated in the pathophysiology of myocardial infarction (MI) in rodents, but its contribution to reperfusion injury in MI patients is unclear. Here, we evaluated pyroptosis in MI patients in vitro and in vivo models of myocardial ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) injury. We also investigated the molecular mechanisms that regulate pyroptosis and myocardial I/R injury in these in vitro and in vivo models. The study showed that MI patients exhibited elevated serum concentrations of the pyroptosis-related pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1Î² and IL-18. Increased levels of IL-1Î² and IL-18 as well as the pyroptosis-related inflammatory caspases (caspase-1 and 11) were detected in cultured cardiomyocytes after anoxia/reoxygenation (A/R) and in cardiac tissues after I/R. Circ-NNT and USP46 were upregulated while miR-33a-5p was downregulated in MI patients, as well as in cultured cardiomyocytes after A/R and cardiac tissues after I/R. Circ-NNT or USP46 knockdown or miR-33a-5p overexpression inhibited the expression of pro-caspase-1, cleaved caspase-1, pro-caspase-11, cleaved caspase-11, IL-1Î², and IL-18 in A/R cardiomyocytes and attenuated myocardial infarction in I/R mice. The results from luciferase reporter assays and gene overexpression/knockdown studies indicated that miR-33a-5p directly targets USP46, and circ-NNT regulates USP46 by acting as a miR-33a-5p sponge. Direct association between circ-NNT and miR-33a-5p in cardiomyocytes was confirmed by pull-down assays. In summary, pyroptosis is activated during myocardial I/R and contributes to reperfusion injury. Circ-NNT promotes pyroptosis and myocardial I/R injury by acting as a miR-33a-5p sponge to regulate USP46. This circ-NNTâ†’miR-33a-5pâ†’USP46 signaling axis may serve as a potential target for the development of cardio-protective agents to improve the clinical outcome of reperfusion therapy.

