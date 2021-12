“When they play games, when they have practices in here, obviously it’s a much better experience,” that’s according to Ben Jaszewski, the Superintendent of Parks & Planning for the City of Maple Grove. Users of the Maple Grove Sports Dome are enjoying the benefits of some needed upgrades it received in 2020. Jaszewski says “We replaced the artificial turf here that we’re standing on, and all the lighting throughout the dome was replaced as well, along with the HVAC systems.”

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO