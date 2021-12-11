Tech Incubator To Present Workshop

Long considered an elusive process only accessible to a select few, chemical recycling may take off in the near future, thanks to a new initiative from Fashion for Good, a global accelerator committed to scaling sustainability. On Thursday, the company announced the second iteration of its Full Circle Textiles Project, which will focus on polyester recycling innovations. The program brings together brands, innovators, supply chain partners and catalytic funders dedicated to growing promising technology providers already in service, including CuRe Technology, Garbo, gr3n and PerPETual. The providers will produce chemically recycled polyester over the course of 18 months, after which it...

