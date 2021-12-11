ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

Tech Incubator To Present Workshop

Post-Journal
 2 days ago

DUNKIRK — As part of its Entrepreneurial Education Program, The Fredonia Technology Incubator will be conducting a workshop entitled “Finding Talent in Uncertain Times” presented by Rich Koerner. The workshop will identify the major factors...

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
valleybusinessreport.com

Incubator Creates Space & Opportunities

Eddie Mirza is a survivor of job layoffs, illness and economic upheavals, but there’s one thing he could always depend on. His talents as an artist, teacher and soccer coach have served him well, as has the multiple languages he speaks, giving him a versatility to make a living when buffeted by misfortunes. Mirza has worked at newspapers, advertising agencies, and printing and telecommunications companies. These days, he is up on a second-floor corner of the Main Street site of the old McAllen Public Library building.
MCALLEN, TX
WEHT/WTVW

Sustainability workshop now open

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – In hopes to create sustainable business strategies, The Alcoa Foundation, Centerpoint Energy, and Wesselman Woods have joined to create the Green Allies Initiative, also known as GAI. GAI follows the most recent Evansville Climate Action Plan, a plan developed with local citizen input. The group has developed a course that introduces […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
san francisco state university

Upcoming Workshops

The Division of Graduate Studies is holding a workshop to provide you with strategies for submitting an impressive graduate school application. This workshop will provide you with an overview of the graduate school application timeline, researching potential faculty mentors, preparing personal statements, tips for obtaining strong letters of recommendation, and preparing for entrance exams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WKRC

OhioMeansJobs virtual & in-person workshops

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - OhioMeansJobs is workforce development agencies in Butler, Clermont and Warren counties, providing services to job seekers and employers. It offers job training workshops and there's also weekly interview and communication skills labs. The December training workshops include:. Resume Workshop. Financial Education. Job Seeker Basics. Computer Basics. Keyboarding.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredonia, NY
City
Dunkirk, NY
zycrypto.com

WorthPad: An investment Platform For Investors and Incubator for Entrepreneurs

Worthpad is a multi-chain platform that aims to create wealth for its investors. The platform seeks to make projects in the blockchain ecosystem easily accessible to the masses. It has a dedicated team that seeks to develop high-quality products while also seeking to raise funds for these products from the general market.
MARKETS
michiganchronicle.com

Just Why?: Tech Firm in Hot Water for Use of ‘Digital Blackface’

One tech company was scrutinized for using ‘digital Blackface’ after selecting white actors to play Black roles, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported. The move was made in response to George Floyd’s death last May as an increasing number of corporations and companies have mulled over different ways to encourage workplace diversity, BLACK ENTERPRISE noted.
BUSINESS
case.edu

Research communications workshop and 3-Minute Thesis workshop

Are you interested in participating in Case Western Reserve University’s 3-Minute Thesis (3MT)? Want to know more about research communication? Want to refine your presentation skills? Attend a workshop in-person Wednesday, Jan. 19, at noon (location to be determined) or virtually Thursday, Jan. 20, at 4 p.m. Both sessions will contain the same materials.
COLLEGES
foodlogistics.com

Connectivity Platform for the Grocery Supply Chain

Vori, the digital B2B operating system optimizing the grocery supply chain, is a venture-funded startup, originally launched in 2019 out of East Palo Alto, Calif., by Stanford alumni. Its technology platform and digital marketplace replaces pen-and-paper and other fragmented and labor-intensive ordering processes, making it easier than ever for grocery retailers to communicate and transact with suppliers to replenish store inventory across their entire supply chain network.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Texas Instruments#International Playtex#Cliffstar Corporation#Ra Koerner Company
martechseries.com

Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A Round

Wonder Dynamics, a startup developing AI powered production tools, announced today it has raised $9 million in what it called a “highly strategic” Series A round. The funding was led by Horizons Ventures with participation from Epic Games and Samsung Next. Existing backers Founders Fund and MaC Venture...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Fashion for Good to Make Polyester Recycling More Accessible

Long considered an elusive process only accessible to a select few, chemical recycling may take off in the near future, thanks to a new initiative from Fashion for Good, a global accelerator committed to scaling sustainability. On Thursday, the company announced the second iteration of its Full Circle Textiles Project, which will focus on polyester recycling innovations. The program brings together brands, innovators, supply chain partners and catalytic funders dedicated to growing promising technology providers already in service, including CuRe Technology, Garbo, gr3n and PerPETual. The providers will produce chemically recycled polyester over the course of 18 months, after which it...
ENVIRONMENT
invezz.com

SpiderDAO and BOTLabs announce hardware development collaboration

KILT is a decentralized blockchain protocol for issuing self-sovereign, anonymous verifiable credentials. Partners will create a powerful tool for consumer privacy and protection. SpiderDAO’s multilayer governance setup is based on software and hardware tools built on Polkadot. SpiderDAO and BOTLabs GmbH, the developers of KILT Protocol, announced plans to...
COMPUTERS
cryptoglobe.com

Mafia Metaverse SYN CITY Announces Partnership with OKEx Blockdream Ventures

OKEx Blockdream Ventures—the venture arm of a top cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain ecosystem OKEx — today announced their alliance with play-to-earn blockchain game SYN CITY which will be launching its mafia metaverse in days. Being a partner of OKEx Blockdream Ventures means SYN CITY will receive development access from a top crypto fund under the world’s leading crypto exchange such as operations consulting, a global customer support system and other resources.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Sourcing Journal

First UPS Innovation Center to Accelerate Digital Supply Chain Solutions

UPS said it has invested $1 billion a year on technology and innovation, from augmented reality to autonomous robots and drones. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Two Digital Solutions That Simplify and Improve Customer Experience

Business technology, by its nature, is complex. That’s how we all got here – by selling the complexity. But, unfortunately, this hasn’t always led to the best customer experience. Customers want to enjoy the value of our solutions without the complexities. So we need to make things...
TECHNOLOGY
mobihealthnews.com

Polish startup Doctor.One raises €440k for its mobile virtual clinic

Doctor.One focuses on developing a continuous care platform that connects patients with their regular practitioners on a daily basis, and is a mobile-first approach. The aim of the virtual Doctor.One platform is the daily exchange and personal care of patients by doctors they trust. Doctors can subscribe to the service and better accompany their patients through the illness and recovery process by daily digital check-ups and visits.
HEALTH
Computer Weekly

Industry group aims to tackle energy-efficient software development

Microsoft, Accenture, Thoughtworks and NTT Data are among the founding members of a new industry initiative to drive forward the development of sustainability in software. Through the Green Software Foundation, the companies have released an initial specification called Software Carbon Intensity (SCI) for measuring the carbon footprint of software. The overall goal of SCI is to offer a method for scoring a software system based on its carbon emissions.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

LiveKit co-founder believes the metaverse needs open infrastructure

“What disappeared was the collegial conversations, the drinks on Friday evenings or making coffee together,” he told TechCrunch. “So much about becoming friends at work underpins how you ultimately collaborate.”. When Clubhouse was launched in its alpha form last year, it was discussed as being a new form...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple University dean Joel Podolny exits Apple for startup

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The head of management training at Apple, Joel Podolny, reportedly left the iPhone maker earlier in 2021, departing the organization to join a startup company.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy