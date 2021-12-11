PUBLIC NOTICE FOR FUTURE LAND USE MAP AMENDMENT Pursuant to Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development Code (LDC), notice is provided regarding a Future Land Use Change. The Future …
Pursuant to Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development Code (LDC), notice is provided regarding a Future Land Use Change. The Future Land Use Amendment is to change the current Future Land Use from Agriculture/Silviculture to Low Density Residential....www.washingtoncounty.news
