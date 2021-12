DANVILLE – It’s the delta variant that accounts for most the Valley’s recent surge of COVID-19 cases – that’s word from Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu. He says Geisinger researchers discovered this from a recent study of a random sampling of COVID positive cases in November, “From that random sample, just about all of the cases in this area were delta. Now, at the time, that was before omicron had really settled in, but that’s just a matter of time. It will be here, if it’s not here already.”

