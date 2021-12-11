ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR A SPECIAL EXCEPTION Pursuant to Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development Code (LDC), notice is provided regarding a Special Exception. The Special Exception is …

 2 days ago

Pursuant to Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development Code (LDC), notice is provided regarding a Special Exception. The Special Exception is to allow a sand mine on the Agriculture/Silviculture property listed below. Applicant: Panhandle Engineering Inc (Authorized...

Public Notice Ordinance Adoption

During the Regular City Council Meeting of December 7, 2021, the Heber City Council adopted Ordinance Number 2021-38 approving the Highlands Annexation located at approximately 3000 North Highway 40. Voting Aye: Council Members Hardman, Johnston, and Stack. Voting Nay: Council Members Franco, and Kahler. The motion passed 3-2. A complete...
HEBER CITY, UT
Commission to meet Wednesday

The Fayette County Commission will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. in the council chambers of the Fayette County Courthouse. The meeting will be available via Zoom at zoom.us/join. Call in at 646-558-8656. Meeting ID is 304-574-1200. Following is the meeting’s agenda:. 9 a.m....
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR A LARGE-SCALE TEXT AMENDMENT TO THE CITY OF PORT ST. JOE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN Public Hearing of the City of Port St. Joe City Commission The City of Port St. Joe …

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR A LARGE-SCALE TEXT AMENDMENT TO THE CITY OF PORT ST. JOE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN. The City of Port St. Joe City Commission will conduct a public meeting, hold the second reading of an ordinance, the title of which is set forth below, at 2775 Garrison Avenue, Port St. Joe, Florida on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., EST, or as soon thereafter as the issue may be heard, to consider the adoption of a Large-Scale Text amendment to the City of Port St. Joe Comprehensive Plan. The title of the ordinance to be considered is set forth below.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
W00000000 CITY OF PORT ST. JOE, FL NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BID PUBLIC WORKS UTILITY STORAGE PROJECT BID NUMBER RFP#2021-16 SEALED BID for the City of Port St. Joe for the …

SEALED BID for the City of Port St. Joe for the construction of Utility Storage Building located at the Port St. Joe Public Works in Port St. Joe, Florida, will be received at City Hall, 305 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., Port St. Joe, Florida 32456 until 3:00 p.m. E.S.T., January 11, 2022 then opened and read publicly at 3:05 p.m. E.S.T. SEALED BID shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, plainly marked with bidder's name, address, date and time of opening, and RFP number for "Public Works Utility Storage Project". SEALED BID shall include 1 original, 7 copies, and 1 digital copy (flash drive or CD) and will be received by the above deadline; any sealed bids received after the deadline will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Please clearly mark the envelope or package:
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
State
Washington State
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS BID #2021-09 WATER STREET SIDEWALK AND PARKING The City of Apalachicola will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in …

BID #2021-09 WATER STREET SIDEWALK AND PARKING. The City of Apalachicola will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing:. This project includes construction of approximately 420 SY of concrete sidewalk and approximately 1,400 SF of pervious brick parking and other safety improvements to Water Street and Avenue G in Apalachicola, FL.
APALACHICOLA, FL
Board of Review Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE – December Board of Review:. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the City of Three Rivers December Board of Review will convene at the City Hall located at 333 W. Michigan Ave., Three Rivers, MI on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10:30 am. The purpose of the meeting is to correct any clerical error or mutual mistake of fact relative to the 2020 & 2021 Assessment Roll. The December Board of Review will also have authority to act upon Principal Residence Exemption Affidavits and Poverty Exemption Applications. If you have an item for the Board of Review agenda please contact the assessor by Friday, December 10, 2021.
THREE RIVERS, MI
Holmes County, Florida "County Attorney Services – RFP #21-05, HCBCC" NOTICE TO BIDDERS Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Holmes County, Florida will accept …

"County Attorney Services – RFP #21-05, HCBCC" Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Holmes County, Florida will accept sealed proposals until 11:00 am (CST) December 30, 2021, for County Attorney Services (Proposal provisions and related specifications may be obtained from the Holmes County Board Office, 107 East Virginia Ave., Bonifay, FL 32425; Telephone: 850-547- 1119; Email: hcadmin@holmescountyfl.org)
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
City of Bonifay- Hubbard Street Repair FOOT Financial Project ID No.: 446061-1-54-01 Mott MacDonald Project No. 502100233 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the construction of the …

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Hubbard St. Rehabilitation Project will be received by the City of. Bonifay, at the Bonifay City Hall, 301 North Etheridge Street, Bonifay, FL 32425, until 3:00 pm, Thursday,. December 30, 2021 and will be publically opened and read Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at...
BONIFAY, FL
Morgan County Commissioners Reorganize

The Morgan County Commissioners are reorganizing. Ginny Fanning and Brad Zeller will be swapping roles in the upcoming year. Zeller will be returning the chairman role, with Fanning as vice chair. Zeller says that the reorganizing was mandated by state statute: “Every year, the county boards are obliged to reorganize...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Planning commission tables resignation request

A letter calling for the resignation of Planning Commission member Mark Odom was expected to be discussed when the Washington County Planning Commission met in regular session on Dec. 6, but the matter was tabled until the January meeting. The request for the letter comes from allegations by other board...
POLITICS
Comprehensive Plan Public Comment

The 2021 Comprehensive Plan Updated is focused on land use and aligning the comprehensive plan with the Town’s Vision Plan. It is currently available for review by clicking on this link: Comprehensive Plan Draft. Please send feedback to CompPlan2022@lexsc.com. The following is the projected schedule regarding the Comprehensive Plan Review...
LEXINGTON, SC
Politics
Agriculture
Adventure Landing Public hearing

On Monday, December 13 at 7pm, the Planning Commission will hold two hearings on the proposed redevelopment of the Adventure Landing property:. PC #12-21: Comprehensive Plan Amendment Application - Small Scale Land Use Map Amendment Application - to allow a 427 unit multi-family residential development. Clidk the link to see the Planning Departments report and the Comprehensive Plan Amendment application.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP BOARD OF SUPERVISORS SPECIAL PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Public Meeting on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the Millcreek Township Municipal Building, 3608 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506-2057. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed Zoning Ordinance and changes to the proposed Zoning Ordinance.
ERIE, PA
Notice of Special meeting for Commissioners' Court of Comanche County, Texas

Notice of Special meeting for Commissioners' Court of Comanche County, Texas. Notice Is hereby given that a Special Meeting of the Comanche County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 6th day of December, 2021 at 10:00 A.M., in the District Courtroom, Courthouse, Comanche, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit:
COMANCHE, TX
Planning & Zoning Meeting

The Planning and Zoning meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month (and 4th Wednesday, if needed) at 6:30 p.m. Agendas are available prior to the meetings. Minutes are available following approval. Members. The commission consists of 5 members. Only city residents may serve on the commission. Subsequent...
OCOEE, FL
County backs annexation reform

TIFTON — In the wake of many counties requesting amendments, the Tift County Board of Commissioners supports the suggested reform of Georgia's Annexation Dispute Resolution Law. Several commissioner boards across Georgia have made clear their concerns with the current regulations, namely citing the lack of updates and evident flaws.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
County-HOA median mess heads back to commission

A terse letter from the county attorney’s office apparently wasn’t enough to persuade The Sugarmill Woods Oak Village Homeowners Association (HOA) to honor its contract and maintain its share of the median along U.S. 98. So the whole matter once again comes back to county commissioners for a...
POLITICS
Public notice: Bridgewater

2-Dec-21 The regular monthly meeting of the Bridgewater Township Board of Trustees was called to order by Clerk McQueer at 7:06 p.m. Four board members were present (quorum) with citizens in attendance. Board heard no citizen participation. Board approved the 4-Nov-21 meeting minutes as presented. Board approved the agenda as amended. Board approved monthly claims of $26,131.47. Board approved MBS basement door proposal for replacement. Board approved 2022 Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Dates Resolution. Board approved board appointments. Board heard supervisor, clerk, treasurer & trustee reports. Board received written reports from the sheriff, PC & zoning administrator. Board heard no citizen participation. Meeting adjourned at 8:5 p.m.
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, MI
Commissioners to meet Monday

A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:. • Consideration of Burn Ban. • Consideration of approving a Resolution for Tax...
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX

