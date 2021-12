Helen of Troy Limited announced that one of its subsidiaries has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Osprey Packs, Inc. Founded in 1974, Osprey is among the largest maker of technical and everyday packs in the U.S. Its product lineup includes backpacks and daypacks for hiking, mountaineering, skiing, climbing, mountain biking, trail running, commuting, school, and adventure travel packs, wheeled luggage, and travel accessories. Helen of Troy said it believes the acquisition is an “important next step as it advances its strategic goal of acquiring and investing in businesses that can accelerate profitable growth in categories where it can add value and leverage its scalable shared services and operating platform.”

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO