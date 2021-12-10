ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Buy Rating for RELX plc

 5 days ago

J.P. Morgan analyst Daniel Kerven reiterated a Buy rating on RELX plc on Friday, setting a price target of p2670, which is approximately 9.13% above the present share price of $32.05. Kerven expects RELX plc to post earnings per share...

