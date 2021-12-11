ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best price for Rain on Your DLC on Xbox One

trueachievements.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurchasing through these links may earn us a small commission. For more information,...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Walmart+ members can buy PS5 and Xbox Series X at 9 a.m. PST

The XBox Series X and both versions of the Playstation 5 will go on sale at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST Monday, but there’s a catch: You have to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the deal. If you’ve been chasing these coveted consoles since their release last year, this deal is a bit of a no brainer, but it’s worth explaining how Walmart+ works anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS Store End of Year Deals Sale Is Live Now, Discounts Hundreds of PS5, PS4 Games

Black Friday? What's that? Reeks of old news to us. Sony's certainly ready to move on from the huge PlayStation Store Black Friday sale, and it's replacing it with, you guessed it, another massive sale. PS Store's End of Year Deals promotion gets started today, and is live from now through to 22nd December. That gives you nearly a full month to make some last-minute savings before the year is done. So, what's included?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Amazon’s latest Nintendo Switch bundle offers huge savings – but only for a limited time

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. If you’re looking to get someone a Nintendo Switch for Christmas, Amazon UK may have the perfect deal for you. Currently, the leading online retailer sells a Nintendo Switch bundled with popular fitness game Ring Fit Adventure for £309.99. This offers a whopping £60 saving off the regular price of £369.99.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The next Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is in a store near you

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The next PS5 restock at Walmart is not going to happen online. Instead, you can count on a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock in-store at Walmart, according to the new Gamer Drop page it has opened on its website. Starting Saturday, December 11th at 10:30 a.m. in participating stores, you'll be able to get in on the first big in-store PS5 restock Walmart has done since the console was first released.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Rain On Your Dlc
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Gives Some Subscribers Popular PS4 Game for Free

PlayStation Plus is giving some subscribers a popular and bonus PS4 game for free. This week, Sony revealed December's free PS Plus games. Unlike most months this year, PS Plus subscribers aren't happy with the latest free games, due to a controversial inclusion. Adding insult to injury for these subscribers is the fact that most of them won't be getting the aforementioned and bonus free game. In North America and Europe, subscribers are only getting three games for December. In Asia, subscribers are getting four, and the fourth free game is much better than the other three everyone is getting. Why subscribers in Asia are getting a bonus-free game, we don't know, but this happens a few times a year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
New York Post

Get five years of PlayStation Plus for a record-low price

Need a gift for the gamer in your life? Or perhaps you’d like to treat yourself to a little escape?. Whether you’re a diehard PlayStation fan or not, you’re going to want to check out PlayStation Plus. It truly takes gaming on PlayStation to the next level, and right now you can take advantage of an insane stacking deal and ensure you or a loved one get to keep playing for five years straight thanks to the PlayStation Plus: 5-Yr Subscription Stackable Code Bundle.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Exhilarating Space Shooter Chorus is Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

If you’re looking for an exciting fast-paced space shooter, look no further: Chorus has finally arrived. Evolving the spirt of the classic space shooter, Chorus is set in a brand new, mysterious sci-fi universe created by developer Deep Silver Fishlabs. You play as Nara, once the Circle’s deadliest warriors, now their most wanted fugitive. Our protagonist is an ace pilot with a dark, complicated past, and a clear mission: bring down the Circle, the oppressive cult that created her.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: The Ascent Drops First Paid DLC Pack “CyberSec” Today

CyberSec Mega, the largest mil-tech manufacturer and main supplier of CorpSec, is pleased to announce the release of the CyberSec Pack, its new explosive collection. The CyberSec Pack includes a brand-new set of two new weapons, a new tactical, four new pieces of armor and four new animated weapon skins.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Get one of the BEST Xbox Series X games of all-time for just $19 right now

Black Friday, Cyber Weekend, and Cyber Monday may seem like brutal bastardizations of what once was a time dedicated to recovering from Thanksgiving and ushering in the good tidings of Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa, and all the other upcoming holidays centered around love and family rather than consumerism. But in this particular instance, you can steal back the good vibes commercialism kidnapped by using its own fire against it. Grab It Takes Two for Xbox Series X or Xbox One for just $19, then stop shopping and play the game of the century with a loved one.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next before Christmas?

UPDATE: The Xbox series X is now sold out at Currys. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s fastest-selling console, but despite its apparent success the next-generation games machine is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process and a global semiconductor shortage have slowed the production of the newest Xbox, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on one.The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced series X typically sells out within minutes of...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

The amusing Rain on Your Parade to get a DLC on December 15

Rain on Your Parade is a little gem that released back in April, a game where you fly around as a little cloud and mess things up for everyone and now it's set for an expansion. The unimaginatively named "Rain on Your Parade DLC: New Levels and Features!" will release...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best Xbox headsets in 2021: Extreme audio powerups

Tired of that old Xbox headset you’re rocking, but not sure where to start when it comes to finding a new one? Don’t sweat it, that’s where we come in. Finding the best Xbox headset can be difficult, especially with so many options out there. If you’re going to pick up a new one, though, you’re going to want to keep your eye on a few important things. First, think about overall comfort and how you plan to use it. Where’s your Xbox situated compared to where you usually sit? Do you have a longer distance between your console and your...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Hell Let Loose - Spearhead Edition on Xbox One

Purchasing through these links may earn us a small commission. For more information, check out our affiliate policy. Unlock access to join the Iron Vanguard and take to the front lines with an array of unique uniforms. Roll up your sleeves and get stuck into the thick of it with the German forces or take to the US tanks and show off the “Hell on Wheels” jacket!
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Xbox’s Grass Is Greener With Lawn Mowing Simulator + Ancient Britain DLC Now On Game Pass

Chores that feel tedious in reality become therapeutic and relaxing in video games. This isn’t all too surprising, as video games minimise physical exertion and unexpected hiccups, preserving only the meditative part of chores. This is the niche that Lawn Mowing Simulator belongs in. The game has landed on the Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can now discover the joys of lawn mowing.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

20 of the best Xbox games ever

As November draws to a close, so too does our month-long Xbox20 celebration, and we've saved the best of the best for last. We're all caught up on 20 years of Xbox history, so now it's time to look a little more closely at the games themselves, and more specifically, the ones that rank among the very best to have ever released on Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition on Xbox One

Purchasing through these links may earn us a small commission. For more information, check out our affiliate policy. Evil Genius 2 is a satirical spy-fi lair builder, where players take control of an Evil Genius and set their plans for world domination in motion. When it feels this good to be bad, the Forces of Justice don’t stand a chance!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy