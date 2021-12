Market uncertainty heightened when scientists detected omicron, a Covid-19 variant, in Africa. Ahead of the discovery, markets speculated that Federal Reserve Chair would delay his plans of a taper. Tapering involves slowing and eliminating the government purchase of debt. In light of the emergence of omicron, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a congressional committee that the new variant poses new risks to the U.S. economy. He also said that the Fed should consider speeding up its tapering more quickly.

