Stocks have been thrown into retreat once again by some pre-Fed nerves, while in London the prospect of more restrictions has not gone down well. It might nearly be time for the Santa rally to start, but the sellers haven’t given up just yet, and indices have gone sharply into reverse this afternoon. The US appears to be responsible for the rug-pull across stock markets, thanks to nervousness ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. While the BoE, ECB and BoJ are all up this week the Fed is the only game in town ahead of Christmas, and will dominate everyone’s thoughts up until the decision Wednesday evening. Friday’s late bounce for equity markets has been wiped out, but then it looks like stocks are still digesting their huge gains from the beginning of the month. A Fed meeting provides a natural reason to cut back on risk, and there is still plenty of time for the festive rally to get going in the second half of the week and on into Christmas.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO