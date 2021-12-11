TV Schedules

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Tiger's Neighborhood Daniel and O'S Road Trip/Daniel's Puppet Plan. Clifford the Big Red Dog Clifford on Parade/Follow the Leader. Peep and the Big Wide World (Apt) Big Bird/Chirp Flies the Coop. 8 a.m. Sid the Science Kid Sleep? Who Needs It?!. 8:30 a.m. Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Daniel's Sleepover/Backyard...

A Sherlock Carol: Classic Character Mashup for the Holiday Season

Christmas isn’t typically known as a season of mystery but that all changes as audience members are taken on the mysterious ride of “A Sherlock Carol.” Fusing classic characters of Sherlock Holmes and Ebenezer Scrooge, the pairing brings a fun holiday mashup as Holmes wrestles with his past while also trying to solve a the crime of Scrooge’s death the present.
All The Best Christmas TV To Plan Your Festive Schedule Around

The hinterland between Christmas Day and 31st December is the one time of year when it’s entirely acceptable to forgo all social interaction in favour of lounging in front of the TV - in fact, it’s actively encouraged, ideally with a tin of chocolates close to hand. To make the...
Yellowstone Finally Reveals the Villain Behind the Dutton Attacks

The third season of Yellowstone came to a close with a series of devastating attacks on the entire Dutton family. A bomb went on off in Beth's office. Armed men attacked the ranch and Kayce's office. A man in a van shot John several times and left him for dead on the side of the road. Every member of the family made it out alive, as the Season 4 premiere revealed, but they quickly embarked on a quest to find out who was behind the attacks. On Sunday night, a couple of weeks after the season premiere, Yellowstone offered some more information about the mastermind who helped put it all together.
See Janie & Zuzu From "It's a Wonderful Life" Now at 86 & 81

It's a Wonderful Life is the most enduring Christmas classic there is. And while it has a memorable lead performance from star Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey, one of the most famous lines in the movie come from a much younger co-star. At the end of the film, George's daughter, Zuzu Bailey, says, "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." All these years later, that line is still well-remembered thanks in part to actor Karolyn Grimes, who played adorable Zuzu when she was only six years old. It's a Wonderful Life was released 75 years ago, so, of course, many of the stars have since passed away. But, the actors who played the two Bailey daughters, Zuzu and Janie, are still around and still celebrating the film. Grimes is 81, and Carol Coombs, who played Janie, is 86. Read on to find out about how their lives have gone since starring in one of the most beloved movies of all time.
Robbie Rist Played Cousin Oliver on "The Brady Bunch." See Him Now at 57.

Child actors can't possibly grasp what they're getting into when they join a TV show or movie, and that was the case tenfold for Robbie Rist of The Brady Bunch. The child actor joined the show during its final season as Cousin Oliver, a character who was so controversial that his name took on a meaning outside of the classic sitcom. The phrase "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" now refers to a sitcom adding a cute child in an attempt to boost ratings once the original child stars of the series have gotten older.
'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
How to Watch 1883

The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 is almost here, and for dedicated Dutton fans, it's time to mark your calendars. Here's everything you need to know to stay up to date on the latest entry into the Yellowstone universe. Streaming. Though 1883 will debut on December 19 in a special simulcast...
SPOTLIGHT on Music

Musicians who enjoy the most success playing cover tunes in local venues can “read the room.” While it’s true that jazz musicians are hired by jazz venues and rock bands get booked into rock places, a flexible jack-of-all-trades act can usually expect a long career by playing what the audience wants to hear on any particular night.
Snapshot NY: How Charles Dickens Changed The Narrative For Christmas With ‘A Christmas Carol’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “A Christmas Carol” is a holiday classic that was written nearly 200 years ago, but did you know it inspired some traditions we still have today? Author Charles Dickens has a unique relationship with New York City, and that’s the focus of this week’s Snapshot New York with Steve Overmyer. John Kevin Jones at the Merchant’s House Museum is tuning up for a day that’s finally arrived — the return of his “Christmas Carol” performance. “It’s a lot more emotional than I thought it was going to be coming back. It’s been two years and this story means so...
Brett Eldredge Scheduled For Multiple Holiday TV Performances

Brett Eldredge will make several national TV appearances throughout the holidays. On Monday, (Dec. 13) he’ll be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the following Monday, he’ll perform on Good Morning America. Then on Christmas Morning, he takes part in Disney’s Magical Christmas Parade. He’ll be performing songs from his second Christmas album, Mr. Christmas. We asked Brett about the album, he told us this: “This album really encapsulates the feeling of joy from the moment you turn this record on…from the front to back it just bring even more smiles to your face. It’s got a little more soul to it…it's got the big band, it's got the soul…it's just got something really special I can't even put my finger on. I think a lot of people are gonna really I love this.” :20 (OC: I love this)
Voorheesville Public Library News:Preschool Storytime

In person, indoor preschool storytimes are back! Check our online event calendar for this weekly 10 a.m. Tuesday morning program. Some upcoming themes are Kindness & Giving, Happy Holidays, and The Sounds of Music just to name a few. Children ages 2 to 5 with a caregiver will enjoy an interactive, theme-based storytime. There is […]
First Friday to feature David Chrisp in ‘Christmas Piano’

On Dec. 3 First Friday @ First Presbyterian will present pianist David Chrisp in “Christmas Piano,” music of the holiday season. The concert is from 12:05 to 12:35 p.m. at the church at South Fourth and Ash Streets, and it is free and open to the public. It will be performed both in person and on facebook.com/FPC.Sterling. You don’t have to belong to Facebook to access this performance, and it will stay up and be viewable after the performance.
It’s A Wonderful Life” to be staged live at GNWCA On Dec. 19

COLUMBIA — Just six days before Christmas, the beloved American holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be presented as a live radio play by the Carriage Lane Players at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia. This 1940s-era radio-show version of the...
