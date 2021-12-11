TV Schedules

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota proudly presents the fifth national broadcast of its annual Christmas concert. The festive holiday performance A ST. THOMAS CHRISTMAS: COMFORT & JOY showcases the university's world-class vocal and...

tv.azpm.org

knau.org

KNAU Holiday Programming 2021

Brought to you with support from Flagstaff Shelter Services:. Holiday Hurdles with David Sedaris. Holiday rituals reimagined with readings including Tobias Wolff’s “Powder;” a recasting of an O’Henry classic; and New York City captured in Jeanette Winterson’s modern fairly tale with a hint of magic “Christmas in New York.”
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Ralph Tavares, longtime leader of the group Tavares

(December 9, 2021) The past two years have been particularly difficult for soul music fans, as so many of the genre's greatest artists have passed on. But this one cuts deeper than the rest for me. Ralph Tavares, the eldest member and longtime leader of the family group Tavares, has died just two days before his 80th birthday.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The best soul music songs

Introducing our poll of truly great soul music. We count down the top 50 soul songs of all time. Soul music is all about punch-you-in-the-gut emotion, which is why it never really goes out of fashion. From Stax and Motown to Northern Soul and neo-soul, it's a timeless genre that's gripped us for decades.
MUSIC
mountainlake.org

Great Performances: Andrea Bocelli – Live in Central Park 10th Anniversary | Preview

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this spectacular concert and experience the artistry of the world’s most popular tenor. Recorded on a rainy night in September 2011 in one of the world’s most iconic parks, stars Céline Dion, Tony Bennett, Chris Botti, and David Foster joined classical performers for a mix of opera and pop as a gift of music to the city of New York.
PERFORMING ARTS
1051thebounce.com

25 Classic Christmas Songs That Are More Than 100 Years Old

Christmas music has a long and storied history beginning centuries ago with pagan rituals. Those traditions evolved with St. Francis of Assisi’s Nativity plays in the 13th century and survived Puritan rule when many Christmas traditions and celebrations were banned during part of the 17th century. Traveling minstrels spread original...
MUSIC
sfjazz.org

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Bay Area pianist Adam Shulman's concerts devoted to the timeless Vince Guaraldi compositions from the soundtrack of A Charlie Brown Christmas have become a highly anticipated holiday tradition at SFJAZZ. Before next week's return by Shulman and his trio (12/17-18), which includes a live broadcast as part of Fridays Live on the 17th, we take a look back at the soundtrack recording:
MUSIC
onstageblog.com

Review: The 50th Anniversary Tour of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre

From a Catholic/Christian point of view, it might appear a tad incongruous to stage Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ during the Advent season in preparation for the celebration of Christmas and the birth of the Saviour. The musical is a loose Gospel retelling of how Jesus Christ spent the last week of his life as seen through the eyes of Judas, the betrayer. In 2018, Jonathan Merritt wrote in the Washington Post that: “Superstar” flopped when it debuted in Britain in 1970, and was banned by the BBC for being sacrilegious. When it hit Broadway the next year, the musical was widely criticized by Jews and Christians — as well as by Webber himself. (https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2018/04/02)) I can even recall a moment from the iconic 70s television show ‘All in the Family’ where Archie Bunker made a side swiping comment about making Jesus into a ‘Superstar’.
PERFORMING ARTS
Newsday

Northwell Health Nurse Choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir, which reached the finals of "America's Got Talent" this past season while inspiring audiences with their dedication to their lifesaving work, will perform at Carnegie Hall on Monday as part the long-running MasterVoices series. Also taking part in the concert, dubbed A Joyful Noise, are...
PERFORMING ARTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
newportthisweek.com

SPOTLIGHT on Music

Musicians who enjoy the most success playing cover tunes in local venues can “read the room.” While it’s true that jazz musicians are hired by jazz venues and rock bands get booked into rock places, a flexible jack-of-all-trades act can usually expect a long career by playing what the audience wants to hear on any particular night.
NEWPORT, RI
Door County Pulse

Griffon Plays Holiday Concerts

The Griffon String Quartet will perform three pay-what-you-can holiday concerts in Dec. 17 and 18. Spicing up the repertoire and injecting some South American heat into cold, Wisconsin mid-December are two tangos from Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla. The quartet will perform Dec. 17, 5 pm, at SWY231 in Sturgeon Bay...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Secret Chicago

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” Is Finally Open In Chicago’s Medinah Temple

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” is a multicolor holiday experience at the heart of Medinah Temple. Get your tickets for this jolly pop-up now open in Chicago!. Experience a holiday season like no other at this illuminated Christmas pop-up experience. Among the twinkling LED tunnels of the historic Medinah Temple, discover large infinity mirror ice caves, immersive projection mapping, and seasonal art installations. This December, we’re getting a kaleidoscopic Christmas!
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
MUSIC
Sterling Journal-Advocate

First Friday to feature David Chrisp in ‘Christmas Piano’

On Dec. 3 First Friday @ First Presbyterian will present pianist David Chrisp in “Christmas Piano,” music of the holiday season. The concert is from 12:05 to 12:35 p.m. at the church at South Fourth and Ash Streets, and it is free and open to the public. It will be performed both in person and on facebook.com/FPC.Sterling. You don’t have to belong to Facebook to access this performance, and it will stay up and be viewable after the performance.
MUSIC
No Depression

The 2021 No Depression Guide to Holiday Music That Doesn’t Suck

As sure as a cold snap and a thousand Black Friday emails in your inbox, this time of year brings glad tidings of holiday albums. Some, if we’re being honest, feel like an idea generated by an algorithm, a rehash of tried and true Christmas classics aimed at getting spins on Spotify. But others are heartfelt and lovingly prepared (even if recording often has to happen in spring or summer to be ready by winter), with truly exciting treatments of favorites nestled alongside originals that reveal something real about the season. It’s that last category — the good stuff — we’re interested in here at No Depression. So here are reviews of new roots music albums and EPs that will truly bring some cheer to your holiday. And don’t miss our playlist at the bottom of the post collecting songs from this list, a little gift from us to you!
MUSIC
Cullman Times

Wallace State hosting Christmas Spectacular Thursday night

If you need a little Christmas, the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts programs will provide some holiday spirit during its annual Christmas Spectacular on Thursday, Dec. 9. The 7 p.m. concert in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre inside the Gudger Student Center is free and open to the public.
POLITICS

