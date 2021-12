OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 9 series came out a couple of days ago, but it’s been plagued with issues. Users have reported a litany of problems with the update, and that’s seemingly in thanks to the switch to ColorOS under-the-hood. Think of it as flashing an entirely different custom ROM from the one you were using previously — it’s likely to cause issues without close attention paid to making sure the transition is seamless. I installed the OxygenOS 12 release on my device and assumed that it was an open beta because of how poorly it ran on my phone. It was only later that day that we realized it was the stable OxygenOS 12 update.

