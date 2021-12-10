ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US CPI could turn up the heat on the Fed next week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday saw a cautious session for markets in Europe, with investors becoming ever more reticent heading into the weekend, particularly since today’s US CPI report for November could well see headline inflation rise to its highest levels since the 1980’s when Ronald Reagan was President of the...

AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks - Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
cityindex.co.uk

US November CPI highest since June 1982

US November CPI was going to be the highlight heading into this week, and it did not disappoint. The headline print was 6.8% YoY vs 6.2% YoY in October, in line with expectations. This was the highest print since June 1982 when it printed 6.8%! Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, was higher as well, at 4.9% YoY vs 4.6% YoY in October. The December preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment was also released today. The 1-year inflation expectation component was 4.9%, unchanged from November. The 5-year inflation expectation component was 3%, also unchanged from November. The good news is that these numbers have not gone up. The bad news is that the Fed targets 2% inflation!
Marietta Daily Journal

Massive US debts could ‘trap’ Powell as Fed fights inflation

WASHINGTON — The U.S. went on a borrowing binge last year, and the hangover could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to fight inflation without crashing the economy. Corporate debt has surged $1.3 trillion since the start of 2020 as borrowers took advantage of emergency Fed action as the pandemic spread, slashing interest rates and backstopping financial markets to keep credit flowing. More debt held by more companies suggests potential risks as borrowing costs rise from currently low levels.
investing.com

U.S inflation Will Determine The Tone Of The Fed And The Path Of Markets Next Week

Financial markets are waiting with increased attention to US inflation data. Analysts, on average, expect year-over-year price growth acceleration from 6.2% to 6.8%. Traders in the markets will be looking for answers to whether the peak of inflationary pressures has passed or whether price increases are spreading more widely across the economy.
FXStreet.com

When is US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the critical US consumer inflation figures for November, scheduled later during the early North American session at 13:30 GMT. The headline CPI is anticipated to edge lower 0.7% during the reported month from the 0.9% rise recorded in October. Conversely, the yearly rate is expected to show prices rising at their fastest pace since 1982 and accelerate to 6.8% in November from 6.2% previous.
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: China Trade, US CPI, Rolls Royce and GameStop

China Trade (Nov) – 07/12 – while the various lockdowns and port disruptions have seen some disruption to China trade in recent months, the slowdown in trade hasn’t been as marked as first feared despite the Chinese government continuing to pursue a zero covid strategy. If as suspected the new Omicron variant is even more infectious than Delta, then this policy may well be doomed to failure. With all the warnings that port disruption might impact the lead-up to Christmas we’ve seen a lot of businesses try and get ahead of that by ordering early allowing themselves more time to build up inventory. This was borne out by the trade numbers for October which saw a rise of 27.1%, only a modest slowdown from September’s 28.1%, which was a three-month high. The main recovery in exports has been in the area of machines and electrical goods, while imports picked up a little in October to 20.6%, after collapsing in September to 17.6% from 33.1%. This week’s November numbers are expected to show a modest slowdown in exports with a rise of 19.8%, which seems a little on the low side, with imports expected to stay on the weak side, albeit slightly stronger to 20.6%.
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – US Inflation to Fire Up Again, Watch Out Fed

Riskier assets have been under pressure ever since Omicron entered the equation, fearful that central banks cannot ride to the rescue this time because inflation is so hot already. This puts even more emphasis on the next edition of US inflation, which could accelerate towards 7% in yearly terms. The Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia will also hold policy meetings.
Axios

