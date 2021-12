Matt Serra returns from his vacation and is back at it again with his Jimmy Bird to break down all the action from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo. First, Jamahal Hill stops by after his 48 second knockout win against Jimmy Crute. Hill discusses his fight preparation against Paul Craig compared to his fight preparation against Jimmy Crute and then he talks about potential future match ups in the light heavyweight division. To wrap things up, Matt, fresh off his trip to Florida, gives Jamahal some travel tips for Disneyworld and Universal Studios.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO