Wellman Mid-Prairie buries Stanwood North Cedar under avalanche of points 58-16

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk and WACO Warrior wrestlers competed in New London Saturday at the Jeremy Fulk Classic. Mid-Prairie finished second in the team standings with their score of 145.5 points. Cedar Rapids Washington won the team title with 171 points. Mid-Prairie crowned one champion on the day with Mose Yoder winning gold at 113lbs by fall over Nathaniel Velez of Cedar Rapids Washington. Landry Gingerich was runner-up at 132lbs as he was beaten by Marcel Lopez of New London in the finals by tech fall. Cael Garvey finished as runner-up at 220lbs when he could not finish the championship match against WACO’s Jonah Clark and injury defaulted. Other top finishes for the Hawks included Dalton Miller third at 120lbs, Evan Phillips third at 152lbs, Kaden Meader third at 170lbs, Jarron Thomas third at 182lbs, and Brodey Neal third at 285lbs.

NEW LONDON, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO