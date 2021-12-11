ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Vermont Visual Arts

By Staff Report
Times-Argus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com. Most galleries and museums require masks, some social distancing. Virtual exhibits are not listed, but they can be found at Vermont Arts Online. Exhibit streaming. Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org. Barre. AR Market: Jason Galligan-Baldwin, through...

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Four Vermont Artists Compete for Burlington Public Art Commission

Now is the time to voice your opinion — or at least take a survey — about public art that will be exhibited in Burlington. Four works of art are finalists for a $43,000 commission at the John Zampieri State Office Building at 108 Cherry St., which houses the Vermont Department of Health and offices of the Vermont Agency of Human Services.
BURLINGTON, VT
Times-Argus

Vermont plays host to Dartmouth

Dartmouth (3-1) vs. Vermont (5-3) Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Vermont squares off against Dartmouth in a non-conference matchup. Dartmouth won 63-61 in overtime at Bryant on Sunday. Vermont lost 54-51 to UNC Greensboro on Saturday. SUPER SENIORS: Dartmouth has benefited heavily from...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

How Vermont is tracking omicron

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — As more cases of the omicron variant pop up across the country, including in New York, Vermont health officials are keeping a close eye on how it's spreading. So far, no cases of omicron have been found in Vermont, but it's likely the first case isn't far away.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Vermont State
The Burlington Free Press

Bent Nails Bistro combines food, drink, music, visual art in renowned Montpelier space

MONTPELIER – A building that has housed a couple of well-known establishments is now home to a bistro bringing food, drink, music and visual art to Vermont’s capital city. Charis Churchill and Aaron Ingham opened Bent Nails Bistro on Oct. 25 at 4 Langdon St. in the heart of Montpelier’s downtown. The building most recently housed Sweet Melissa’s and before that the Langdon Street Café. Both were bars that featured music and some food; the Langdon Street Café is also legendary as the place where Vermont-born musician Anais Mitchell began working out the production that would become the Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown.”
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Will Vermont send a woman to Washington?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - All eyes are on Vermont’s soon-to-be-open seat in Congress. With Rep. Peter Welch leaving office to run for Senate, it’s a once-in-a-generation chance for new blood in Washington. And with Vermont being the only state yet to send a woman to Washington, there might be a lot of female candidates.
VERMONT STATE
Colchester Sun

GALLERY: See photos from EWSD's November visual and performing arts workshops

ESSEX — Each year, Essex Westford School District's Academy of Visual and Performing Arts gives students the opportunity to participate in workshops of various disciplines. This month, AVPA student met with professional artists to study oil painting and photography as well as West African fabric printing, dance and drumming. In...
ESSEX, VT
thewestfieldnews.com

Thomas Kevin Trant

WESTFIELD: Thomas Kevin Trant, 70, of Westfield, beloved husband, devoted father, cherished grandfather, and friend to many passed away on Friday (November 26, 2021) at the Massachusetts General Hospital (“Mass General”) in Boston after a brief battle with leukemia. Tom was a lifelong resident of Westfield. A 1969 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, he studied accounting at Northeastern University completing his undergraduate studies at Western New England College (“WNEC”) in 1973. While at WNEC, Tom met the love of his life, Barbara (Van Wart), and they were married in Springfield in 1974. For more than 45 years, Tom worked for public accounting and manufacturing companies in senior financial positions including controller, treasurer, VP and CFO. He began his career as an auditor at Arthur Andersen, a Big Eight accounting firm, in Hartford, Connecticut. Tom went on to work for one of his clients, PTC Aerospace in Bantam, Connecticut. Later he served as CEO and Treasurer of Kidder-Stacy in Agawam, becoming one of its principal owners. Tom completed his career as the Owner, President and CEO of Stacy Industrial Supply Company in Westfield. Tom and Barbara raised 3 children together. He was an active member of various civic and social organizations in Westfield. He was passionate about community Youth Sports and he volunteered in the CYO Basketball program, Pioneer Valley Youth Soccer League, Little League, Babe Ruth Baseball, the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield as a coach and umpire/referee. Tom was honored to help steward the memory and legacy of his beloved cousin, Dan Trant, whose life was tragically taken in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Tom was treasurer, clerk, and a director of the Dan Trant Scholarship Fund. He also served on the Westfield State College Foundation and the Shurtleff Children’s Fund. A man of great faith, Tom was a communicant at St. Mary’s Parish where he was a Eucharistic Minister and long-time member of the Parish Finance Council and School Board. Tom was named a Distinguished St. Mary’s High School Alumni of the Year in 2013. An avid golfer, Tom was a member of the Ranch Golf Club, Southwick. He loved the New England Patriots and was a long-time season ticket holder. Tom loved to walk and he took great pride in his Fitbit streak of 10,000 steps a day.
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Vermont Visual Arts#Jim Lowe Timesargus Com#Vermont Arts Online#Ar#Studio Place Arts#Spa#Victorian
Times-Argus

Hier: Little better than Appalachia

The insidious threat to our students is not critical race theory. It’s the “soft bigotry of low expectations” that one of our presidents talked about years ago. (As a teacher, I advised strongly against a popular 1-4 scale grading system that encouraged all but the most highly motivated students to be happy with 3s. We’re producing generations of 3s.)
EDUCATION
Times-Argus

Jensen Afield: Oh, those memories

Looking back on the year, I have much to be thankful for. Yes, I have a problem moving about, brought on by some mysterious back injury, an injury that has stumped the doctors at the VA hospital in White River Junction, where I get my care. But hope springs eternal...
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Vermont Guard vaccination update

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard continues to make progress toward vaccinating its members. There are different deadlines for different branches. The Air Guard was supposed to be fully vaccinated by December 2 and says it is currently 93% vaccinated. The Army Guard has until June. So far,...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
bceagles.com

Eagles Fall on the Road at Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Catamounts scored three first period goals and then held off the Boston College women's hockey team for the final two frames to hand the Eagles a 3-1 loss on Friday afternoon at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The Catamounts opened the scoring just over six minutes into...
VERMONT STATE
New England Today

Boston Christmas Guide

Please note that many establishments throughout New England have modified their hours and/or operations in response to COVID-19. Always check for the latest information before making travel plans. In the 2016 Yankee feature “Christmas in Boston,” senior editor Amy Traverso highlighted the best of Boston’s merry traditions, including where to...
BOSTON, MA
mymalonetelegram.com

Robert Leonard Lobdell

Robert Leonard Lobdell, 68, of Chazy died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his home. Born on June 26, 1953 in Malone, NY, he was the son of Leonard and Theresa (Barcomb) Lobdell. He was married to Cathy Reyell on July 24, 1976 in West Chazy, NY at St. Joseph’s church.
CHAZY, NY
Rutland Herald

Vermont Arts News

BRANDON — For the final concert of 2021 Brandon Music welcomes Bloodroot Gap at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Performing its special combination of bluegrass, jazz, Celtic and traditional American string music, steeped in the hills of Vermont, this brand promises to provide an incredible night of entertainment from some of Vermont’s finest musicians.
PERFORMING ARTS
Times-Argus

Vermont Arts News

BRANDON — For the final concert of 2021 Brandon Music welcomes Bloodroot Gap at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Performing its special combination of bluegrass, jazz, Celtic and traditional American string music, steeped in the hills of Vermont, this brand promises to provide an incredible night of entertainment from some of Vermont’s finest musicians.
MONTPELIER, VT
Rutland Herald

Vermont Arts News

ST. JOHNSBURY — Four ferocious players, masterful composers, and a genre-bending sound have established this Canadian quartet as major innovators in the emerging movement to mainstream traditional folk music. Catamount Arts is eager to welcome Juno-award winners The Fretless to Catamount ArtPort on Memorial Drive at 7 p.m. Friday,...
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy