ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Surprising new study finds investing in Legos better than gold, stocks, bonds and art

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
  • Researchers in Russia found LEGO sets returned an investment of at least 10 to 11 percent annually.
  • That’s a faster and stronger rate of return than stocks, bonds, gold and many other collectible items like stamps or wines.
  • Once a LEGO box is opened the supply of that particular set falls and eventually the set becomes rarer, collectors hunt for it and the price inevitably rises.

Instead of investing in stocks or bonds, considering toy collectibles could be a more valuable return on investment, according to a new study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNgyD_0dK614ak00

AP

Researchers in Russia published an analysis that found LEGO toys outperformed traditional large stocks, bonds and even gold. Their study found iconic toys like LEGO have diminishing supply over time and their high collectible value can yield high returns on the secondary seller market.

In a sample period between 1987 to 2015, researchers found that LEGO investments returned an average of at least 10 to 11 percent annually, which is a faster and stronger rate of return than stocks, bonds, gold and many other collectible items like stamps or wines.

“‘Investors in LEGO generate high returns from reselling unpacked sets, particularly rare ones, which were produced in limited editions or a long time ago. Sets produced 20-30 years ago make LEGO fans nostalgic, and prices for them go through the roof,” Victoria Dobrynskaya, one of the study’s authors, said in a press release

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Many people may assume that only certain collectibles serve as good investments. A survey by Barclays, a wealth management company, found about 10 percent of rich people invest their wealth in jewelry, art, antiques, collectible wines and cars.

The return on investments on these traditional items is much more well studied, which Dobrynskaya says is unlike unusual goods like LEGOs, that may seem less serious.

Dobrynskaya and her co-authors analyzed the prices of 2,322 LEGO sets from 1987 to 2015 and found that the secondary market prices for those sets would range anywhere from -50 percent to over 600 percent annually. The value of small and very big LEGO sets grew faster than prices of medium-sized sets, which Dobrynskaya says is likely because small sets contain unique parts and figures while big sets are made in lower quantities and are more attractive to adults.

In her research, Dobrynskay also points out that once a LEGO box is opened the supply of that particular set falls and eventually the set becomes rarer, collectors hunt for it and the price inevitably rises.

A unique characteristic of toys like LEGOS is sets are often retired and based on specific, often iconic, themes. For example, Dobrynskay’s paper mentions LEGO’s minifigure Mr. Gold, which was released in 2013 for $2.99. It’s considered highly desirable to collectors and is offered on the secondary sellers market for around $2,000 today.

Barbie dolls, Beanie Babies and superhero minifigures are also similar to LEGO in their ability to create high return on investments in the secondary market, based on their limited supply and rarity.

LEGO is especially unique, as it’s a toy company that’s been around for almost 90 years and is considered the largest toy producer in the world. According to Dobrynskay’s research, LEGO’s factory in Denmark produces 2.2 million toy bricks every hour and the number of LEGO bricks made every year is five times as high as the current world population.

LEGO is also not just a toy for kids, thousands of adults around the world collect the toy, which adds to LEGO’s ability to retain value.

However, Dobrynskaya said that not all LEGO sets are equally successful, and the true LEGO fans can sort out the market nuances and see the investment potential in a particular set.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
lifewire.com

New Study Shows iPhone 13 Holds Its Value Better Than the Pixel 6

A new report shows how the new iPhone 13 keeps its value longer than Google's Pixel 6 phone as customer demand for the Apple device remains high despite device shortages. The report comes from Sell Cell, an online marketplace for older mobile devices. The company researched trade-in values across 45 vendors' devices to see the data. According to the findings, the iPhone 13 continues to perform well months after launch, while the Pixel 6 has floundered since its release.
CELL PHONES
GAMINGbible

LEGO Is Worth More Than Gold Right Now, Kinda

A new report on the Guardian reveals that LEGO - the ever-popular plastic brick system that is just about as endless as your imagination - is a better investment right now than gold. Y’know, gold, the incredibly precious metal which has been, forever, a recommended thing to stick your money into.
BEAUTY & FASHION
San Diego Channel

Fact or Fiction: Investing in LEGOS more lucrative than gold?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a new study has found investing in LEGOS is more lucrative than gold. Researchers at the Higher School of Economics in Russia found the market for secondhand LEGOS rises in value 11% annually. That's a better rate of return than...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is Target a Better Growth Stock Than Amazon?

Target is now growing faster than Amazon in the U.S. retail space. Drive-up services to its stores have been a key differentiator. If customers continue to chose this purchase method, Target will be a big winner. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Toys#Lego Bricks#Stocks#Legos#Ap Researchers#Lego Investments#Barclays
SPY

Walmart Is Selling Eufy Smart Robot Vacuums for Just $99 for a Limited Time

It’s not often we find a top-rated robot vacuum for sale under $100, but when we do come across one, we take a closer look. Usually, it’s a brand you’ve never heard of, or worse yet, a model that’s several generations old and uses outdated tech. Fortunately, this isn’t one of them. In advance of the Christmas holiday, Walmart is offering a killer deal on the Eufy RoboVac 25C. This deal isn’t just good, it’s probably the best deal we’ve ever seen on a smart robot vacuum. Right now, the Eufy RoboVac 25C is discounted by 60% for total savings of $150,...
ELECTRONICS
The Conversation U.S.

Comic book introduces kids to key concepts and careers in cybersecurity

Three 9-year-old girls are huddled around a Caesar wheel, an ancient tool for sharing secret messages. Cracking a code is one of many challenges the girls complete to help characters in CryptoComics escape a mysterious cyberworld into which they’ve been drawn. CryptoComics is a curriculum designed to teach elementary school children – particularly girls of color – about cybersecurity – the practice of keeping digital information safe – and related careers. It also teaches about cryptology – the science of making and breaking codes. The girls partake in this program as part of their after-school activities in Atlanta. Led by a team of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
SPY

The 10 Best Electric Hand Warmers Will Keep Your Mitts Toasty All Winter Long

With temperatures starting to fall, you’ll likely be switching from your summer wardrobe to your winter one soon, if you haven’t already done so. Say goodbye to shorts and tees and pull out your favorite winter warmers, such as scarves, gloves and blankets. When it comes to keeping your central core warm, layering up on t-shirts, sweaters and even socks is a feasible idea. However, try this approach with gloves and it’s not long before you lose functionality, especially if you’re looking to use a smartphone or grab onto a steering wheel. That’s why we suggest keeping your hands warm...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 Christmas movies dominating the Netflix charts right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $20 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, KN95 masks made in USA, more A few weeks ago, Netflix launched an online hub featuring weekly lists of its top 10 shows and movies. These lists are different than the ones you’ll find while scrolling through the app. Netflix ranks shows and movies based on how many hours viewers spent watching them each week. It’s yet another way to discover new content that other Netflix subscribers are enjoying. For example, from November 29th to December 5th, The Power of the Dog was the top movie on the streaming service....
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

25 Obsolete Gadgets We Used to be Obsessed With

The thought of the smartphone being cutting-edge technology may make teenagers laugh, but there was a time when people didn’t have everything available at the touch of a button. Long-distance communication was unheard of, and listening to music on the go was a novel concept. Most of the technologies we use today have completely taken […]
ELECTRONICS
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Finland: Architect's ephemeral lake art a winter tradition

An architect-designer in southern Finland has returned to a frozen lake with a snow shovel to draw a large animal on the ice for the sixth year in a row to create a short-lived artwork that he hopes will "make people happy and encourage them to go out to hike in a beautiful nature.”On Dec. 4, Pasi Widgren drew a fox that measures about 90 meters (295.3 feet) from edge to edge on Lake Pitkajarvi, north of Helsinki In previous years, he used a shovel to sketch a bear and an owl, always using the same lake as...
VISUAL ART
DogTime

10 Best Yap-Worthy Gift Ideas For Small Dogs & Their Humans

Whether you're holiday shopping for your own dog or for a friend or family member with a small dog, you can't go wrong with any or all of these items. They're perfect for the holidays, but you can also get these gifts for puppy showers, birthdays, and any other gift-giving occasions! The post 10 Best Yap-Worthy Gift Ideas For Small Dogs & Their Humans appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
The Hill

The Hill

410K+
Followers
49K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy