STRATHMORE — Entering Tuesday’s game on Nov. 23, both teams did not have a win on their record. The Strathmore Spartans came out with their first victory this preseason against the Monarchs ending the game with a final score of 42-23. Spartans head coach Richard Miranda said the game was a rollercoaster for his team. A couple of returning players from last year’s championship team are now receiving more playing time this year than they did last year. Instead of being role players, they now have an essential part in this year’s season.

