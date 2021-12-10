84 Wendenburg Way, King William, VA 23009

One of kind FULLY RENOVATED all brick colonial in heart of Northside! This stately beauty, where a previous Richmond mayor resided, has over 3,500 sq ft of living space, boasting 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths! As you come inside you're greeted by an expansive living area, that flows right into the kitchen, featuring high end cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a fabulously done backsplash. The first floor also has a formal dining space, with exterior side balcony access, as well as, a 1st floor bedroom with full bath. In the fully finished basement you will find two large sized bedrooms and so much space you won't know what to do with it all! Upstairs on the 2nd floor you will find a large rooftop balcony, perfect for entertaining & enjoying a beautiful night with friends star gazing. A massive primary bedroom & ensuite bath PLUS another bedroom with its own full bath rounds out the 2nd floor. Wait, but there is more! Take the stairs, in the primary bedroom, up to the most perfect bonus room/office space you could dream of! You will never feel like you are living in the city with the massive backyard, all brick fireplace and shed. Don't miss being a part of history!!

RICHMOND, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO