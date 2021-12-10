ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

84 Wendenburg Way, King William, VA 23009

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis unit is currently under construction and will be completed in June/July 2022. Come in today and see our beautiful "Bell Creek" plan. This unit is our model home with an open...

richmond.com

Richmond.com

225 Liberty St, Petersburg, VA 23803

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!! Fantastic opportunity for investor or new to the market investors wanting to start out with tenant occupied property to add or build a portfolio. Historic Petersburg location. ****48-72 hours lead time is required to schedule a showing.ONLY**** A spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths in a good location with stores, schools, restaurants and I95 nearby.
PETERSBURG, VA
Richmond.com

705 Northside Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

One of kind FULLY RENOVATED all brick colonial in heart of Northside! This stately beauty, where a previous Richmond mayor resided, has over 3,500 sq ft of living space, boasting 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths! As you come inside you're greeted by an expansive living area, that flows right into the kitchen, featuring high end cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a fabulously done backsplash. The first floor also has a formal dining space, with exterior side balcony access, as well as, a 1st floor bedroom with full bath. In the fully finished basement you will find two large sized bedrooms and so much space you won't know what to do with it all! Upstairs on the 2nd floor you will find a large rooftop balcony, perfect for entertaining & enjoying a beautiful night with friends star gazing. A massive primary bedroom & ensuite bath PLUS another bedroom with its own full bath rounds out the 2nd floor. Wait, but there is more! Take the stairs, in the primary bedroom, up to the most perfect bonus room/office space you could dream of! You will never feel like you are living in the city with the massive backyard, all brick fireplace and shed. Don't miss being a part of history!!
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

6617 Sterling Way, Caroline, VA 22546

Under construction - move in Jan! The Sidney is a 4B/2.5BA, 2 story w/basement that includes a finished rec space, unfinished storage,& full rough-in for a future bathroom. The main level has new plank flooring throughout is a testament to the open concept which includes a stunning kitchen that opens over the 7’ bar style island into the dining and great rooms which just speaks to entertaining. Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances certainly brings out the zest of the Granite Counter Tops. The 2nd level features the spacious primary suite, w/dbl vanity BA, and a large walk in closet. 3 addtl bedrooms upstairs, one can convert easily to an office. All our homes come with a complete Whirlpool appliance pkg., incl. Washer and Dryer. Smart Home, Blinds, Irrigation included as well. Town square, parks and public library are just a sample of the relaxed and uncomplicated life style of the community. The master community boosts a 10,000 sq ft. Clubhouse with Fitness center, 3 parks, a Village Green, Playground, Amphitheater, Community Garden, Butterfly Garden, Pool, Dog Park, Public Library, trails and pond.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

402 Old Carnation St, Richmond City, VA 23225

INVESTOR SPECIAL ! ! ! This diamond in the rough is ready to shine with a little elbow grease and updates. It is priced to sell and situated on almost a half acre. Even though it was occupied this month, it will not qualify for traditional financing. Perfect potential to flip, hold as a 3 bedroom traditional or short term rental. Ask about the detailed walk through video.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

3936 Shenandoah Cir, Hopewell, VA 23860

2 STORY MOVE IN READY HOME W/ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE!!! This Home Features 3 Bedrooms w/ 2.5 Baths. The Eat in Kitchen has a Bar Top Counter Area for Extra Seating. Dishwasher and a Refrigerator that will convey to New Owners. The Family Room displays a Natural Gas Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors that Overlook Your Deck and Backyard.There is also a Formal Dining Space Great for Entertaining! The Master Bedroom is located on the 2nd Floor. This Room Features a Walk In Closet and En Suite Bath. The Master Bath Room has a Large Vanity Counter Top and Jetted Tub! The Additional 2 Bedrooms have Ample Closet Space and there is also a Full Bath located on the 2nd Floor. The Laundry Room has a Washer/Dryer that will also Covey to New Owners.This home could be Yours today!
HOPEWELL, VA
Richmond.com

79 Samos Ln, Middlesex, VA 23180

This property is subject to Auction Terms. List price is based on Fannie Mae valuations team assessment. Offers only accepted during auction period. Quiet country setting in Middlesex County not too far from the Millstone Landing Boat Ramp out to the Rappahannock River! Three bedrooms and 3 full baths. Eat-in-kitchen, dining room, large family room, utility room and two additional downstairs rooms that can be extra bedrooms or office/hobby area. Wrap around country porch and rear deck.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

3918 Ferndale Cir, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

This 3-bedroom 1-bath brick rancher is located on an almost one acre lot in Dinwiddie County. The home has a spacious backyard for family gatherings-perfect for upcoming holiday celebrations! All bedrooms have hardwood flooring and a lot of closet space. In addition, this home has a large screened-in porch and a carport. This home has so much potential-Schedule your showing today!
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

11252 Gwathmey Church Rd, Hanover, VA 23005

Welcome Home to 11252 Gwathmey Church Road! Just minutes from the Town of Ashland! This cute home is the perfect canvas for your vision! Situated on a spacious half-acre lot, this home comes with a 1 car-garage and additional out buildings for storage! Head inside where you will find three bedrooms, a huge eat in kitchen, a family room, and a flex room that could be a play room, office or additional bedroom! One full bath, with ample space to add at least an additional half bath. Head out back and you will find a spacious covered patio- perfect for entertaining! This home is well loved and in need of a facelift- perfect for those who are looking for a prime real estate location near Ashland, but willing to put in some investing! The design possibilities are truly endless!
ASHLAND, VA
Richmond.com

1.6 Acres (Off) Hungars Beach Rd, Northampton, VA 23110

Exquisite, Rare, Bluff, Chesapeake Bayfront property near Eastville, Virginia. This Amazing Bluff, Bayfront Property, with 1.6 acres (two parcels, sold together), and approximately 200 feet of waterfrontage offers amazing views, sunrises, sunsets, private beach access, and the perfect location for your waterfront oasis! Centrally located between Cape Charles and Exmore, this property offers the small community atmosphere and privacy you seek with lots of elbow room for those looking for a spacious property. With amazing views of the sandbars, wildlife, plenty of room for recreation and potential for a private dock, this home site is awaiting your dream plans! The property is zoned as A/RB – Agricultural/Rural Business. Current survey/well/septic certificate for conventional 4BR from 2021.
EASTVILLE, VA
Richmond.com

1905 Camerons Landing Ln, Hopewell, VA 23860

Don't miss this spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Cameron's Landing waterfront community! The main level boast a living room with natural light, a large eat-in kitchen with oversized gourmet island, plenty of cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen you will find a morning room, large family room and a closed off room perfect for a private office! Upstairs features a generous size owners suite with walk-in closet, and master bathroom with tile shower and glass doors. Take a look down the hallway and you will find 4 additional bedrooms, one of which is massive and could also be used as a recreational room or man cave! This home has been meticulously maintained and features a landscaped yard, 2-car garage with extra storage space, paved driveway, and a back deck perfect for entertaining! Fantastic community and just minutes to Fort Lee and easily accessible to the highway.
HOPEWELL, VA
Richmond.com

2965 Redd Shop Rd, Prince Edward, VA 23901

Here is your chance to own the home you have been looking for offering you all you would want or need. It features a living room, an eat-in kitchen with new granite counter tops and a large farm sink, 3 bedrooms, and a bath with a new granite top sink. It also boasts a full unfinished basement for future expansion, plumbing is already in place for a bathroom. New roof in 2016, new heat pump, (oil tank not hooked up, but provides back up heat), new paint and flooring throughout. The kitchen has hardwood floors under the vinyl. Large fenced-in backyard, great for children and pets to play. You really need to see inside this one to appreciate it! Call for your appointment today! Close to Farmville, Hampden-Sydney College, Longwood University and Briery Lake Wildlife Management Area. It is convenient to shopping, medical offices and restaurants!. Great starter home or rental property!
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

18707 Stonewall Dr, Dinwiddie, VA 23841

LOOK NO FURTHER! This wonderful home on 2 private acres in a cul-de-sac has it all...from its hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms plus a family room with a brick fireplace and gas logs, eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, dual zone HVAC (July 2018), a 2-car attached garage AND a 2-car detached garage with a huge workshop area, a comfortable screened porch, a primary bedroom suite with 2 huge walk-in closets, newer replacement windows, grand entry with brick pillars and double width paved driveway!
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

24521 Rainey Creek Rd, Dinwiddie, VA 23872

Country Living at it's Best! Enjoy this freshly painted cozy 3 Bedroom 2 bath home situated on a bit over an acre of land, just off 40 in McKenney! The Open Concept offers an awesome living space with a Breakfast Bar opening up into the Family Room. Outdoor space with a large deck is perfect for grilling & entertaining! The huge back yard is just waiting for you to add you own special touches & Pool! Located Just minutes from 85.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

623 Mcdowell Rd, Richmond City, VA 23225

**** Come see this CUTE BRICK RANCH **** One level living with 3 bedrooms/2 FULL BATHROOMS! Exterior has WIDE DRIVEWAY and Fenced in Backyard. On the inside it offers an UPDATED kitchen with a BREAKFAST NOOK, tiled flooring & ALL SS APPLIANCES. Spacious living room with plenty of natural light, recessed lighting, and hardwood flooring. Primary bedroom with its own full bathroom. Plus 2 additional bedrooms with hardwood flooring and center ceiling lights. Great location, close to shopping & entertainment. Book your showing appointment TODAY!
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

7110 Stoneman Rd, Henrico, VA 23228

Great opportunity to own a wonderful 3 bedroom & 2 bath rancher in the quiet centrally located Henrico County neighborhood. You will love the brand new just installed kitchen with all new white wood smooth close drawers and cabinets, beveled edge subway tile back splash, granite countertops, undermounted sink, fabulous faucet, modern flooring & stainless-steel appliances. Great open lay-out has bright living room with a large triple window. From there step into the dining room that opens to the new kitchen. Wonderful and sizable family room leads to the back yard. The primary bedroom has access to the study & the full bath and includes a big closet. You will find hardwood floors in all the bedrooms as well as living and dining room. Both bathrooms include ceramic tile and full-size tub. The other two bedrooms have an easy access to the other full bath and each include a closet. The laundry room/utility room is located off of the kitchen and has a side access to the paved driveway carport and the large back yard. Close and convenient to the Staples Mill, Parham Rd, and Broad St amenities and yet far enough with all the privacy that the small & quiet neighborhood has to offer.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

339 Jefferson Ave, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Move in ready beautiful brick home with standing seam metal roof replacement windows for a maintenance free exterior. Fully fenced backyard with off street parking. First floor primary bedroom with private bath. Second bedroom and second full bath also on first floor. Upstairs could be used for a bedroom or loft/office. Washer and dryer convey as well as the refrigerator, dishwasher, and smooth top stove. Large galley kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Wonderful mud room with built-in cabinets for coats and shoes with bench! Beautiful, refinished hardwood floors throughout first floor. Brand new water heater and full privacy fenced backyard. Level yard and thick lush grass with oversized front porch for enjoying mornings or evenings with a cup of coffee. Park like setting with easy access to 95. If you use VHDA, VA or an FHA/Grant type loan you can get in with minimal down and start enjoying the benefits of home ownership without the headaches of a large deposit.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
Richmond.com

3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $150,000

Check out this 2-story colonial located in Battery Heights. 23 E. 31st Street is being sold AS IS. This 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home could be a match for someone who wants to put in some "sweat equity" for a nice "live-and-flip" or would make a nice addition to someone's rental portfolio. Average rents today for the area are around $1,450.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

920 Oakmont Dr, Petersburg, VA 23805

This Beautiful Rancher has 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths and is Move in Ready for New Homeowners to Make New Memories!! The living room and dining area features beautiful laminate flooring. This kitchen is so nice with Stainless steel Appliances, eat in kitchen, electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Plenty of cabinet space, ceramic floor and back splash makes this adorable kitchen complete. NEW hot water tank, New Toilets, New Water Fall shower heads. There is a Utility room with a rear entrance to the NICE BIG COVERED DECK. Theres a Storage Shed!! A nice big yard!! This Beautiful Home offers so Much More...Schedule your Showing Today before its gone!!
PETERSBURG, VA

