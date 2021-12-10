84 Wendenburg Way, King William, VA 23009

Under construction - move in Jan! The Sidney is a 4B/2.5BA, 2 story w/basement that includes a finished rec space, unfinished storage,& full rough-in for a future bathroom. The main level has new plank flooring throughout is a testament to the open concept which includes a stunning kitchen that opens over the 7’ bar style island into the dining and great rooms which just speaks to entertaining. Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances certainly brings out the zest of the Granite Counter Tops. The 2nd level features the spacious primary suite, w/dbl vanity BA, and a large walk in closet. 3 addtl bedrooms upstairs, one can convert easily to an office. All our homes come with a complete Whirlpool appliance pkg., incl. Washer and Dryer. Smart Home, Blinds, Irrigation included as well. Town square, parks and public library are just a sample of the relaxed and uncomplicated life style of the community. The master community boosts a 10,000 sq ft. Clubhouse with Fitness center, 3 parks, a Village Green, Playground, Amphitheater, Community Garden, Butterfly Garden, Pool, Dog Park, Public Library, trails and pond.
