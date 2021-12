A trio of Mountaineers from the West Virginia volleyball team have been honored by the Big 12 as the squad prepares for its first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament. Seniors Adrian Ell and Briana Lynch lead the way for WVU as they were named to the league’s All-Big 12 First Team. This is the first-ever honor for Ell, who transferred to the program in the offseason, while Lynch earns her third conference honor and second straight First Team selection.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO