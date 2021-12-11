ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Transcend pres. The Ninth Birthday

skiddle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 6:00pm) Transcend returns for it's first event of 2021 as it celebrates nine years events!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. **Transcend 9th Birthday with PAUL DENTON // 11-12-2021 // Club Union, Vauxhall**....

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

EGG LDN PRES: OLIVER HUNTEMANN, TEENAGE MUTANTS, KYLE E, AND WIL

EGG LDN PRES: OLIVER HUNTEMANN, TEENAGE MUTANTS, KYLE E AND WILL LEWIS. EGG LDN PRES: OLIVER HUNTEMANN, TEENAGE MUTANTS, KYLE E AND WILL LEWIS. Myths abound in the north when it comes to techno ground zero, and they refuse to go away. Oliver Huntemann is one of a handful of children of the north who, for what seems like an eternity, add an element of credence to the mythology. He does not, of course, live in a snowy forest or at the edge of the polar oceans. The sun does, on occasion, shine down on Hamburg. Nevertheless, there is a tendency towards hypothermic reduction in the rigorous efficiency of the Huntemann oeuvre. Images of cold storage warehouses, desolate heavy plant sites and bluish flesh are not entirely misplaced. Shards of German Engineering glimmer in his music, laced with persuasive logic, gruesome Darwin- ism. What remains: what works.In “Brighter than the sun“, the English music theorist Kodwo Eshun depicts the birthplace of Kraftwerk, Dusseldorf, as the “Mississippi Delta of Techno“. Huntemann’s tracks may well have dragged themselves out of the same primeval soup, but it was the far north which fired them with the necessary steel for clubland. The resulting creations are linear, free of fancy, charmingly direct. One particular London arbiter of taste sought to label the nature of his skeletal sound as “bare and striped back to the metallic core“ – whereby Huntemann’s reduction does not end in thin minimalism, it draws attention to the core itself. Less is more to the max. T he only luxury is a little dirt.Whilst hordes of German producers and DJs set their satnavs for Berlin, Oliver Huntemann chose to head back home. His epicenter is, and will remain, the north. Hamburg, to be exact. This is where he produces his music and it is from here that he sets out into the world, thrilling the populous with his DJ sets.Oliver Huntemann’s concrete roots can be traced back to early techno. Had he been any younger, he would undoubtedly have sucked electronica like mother’s milk from a C64 chip. Like so many of his colleagues, his route to techno took a tour through electro and rave. He could tell the usual vet- eran tales when it comes to influences, his first record purchases, or on the subject of the good old days. Been there, done that! It was more difficult maintaining a low profile.Since 2014 Huntemann has been running the Ideal Senso label. A new chapter after more than five years Ideal Audio plus a host of sub and sister labels.As well as numerous 12 inches and almost as many remixes (for Underworld, Chemical Brothers and Depeche Mode, to name just a few). Oliver’s expertly constructed productions quickly gained him countless admirers within the techno- elite, and it wasn’t long before he struck up a devastating partnership with Dubfire. In 2008 the pair released the awesome ‘Dios’ which was followed with the first parts of their ‘Elements’ series. The highly-anticipated final installment of the ‘Elements’ series is scheduled for release later in 2014 and initial reactions indicate that ‘Aqua’ is set to be just as big as the duo’s earlier productions.In November 2011, Oliver released his fourth artist album entitled “Paranoia”. Maintaining the lofty standards already set by his previous musical output, Paranoia, received glowing reviews across the board and further cemented Oliver’s position as one of techno’s most sought-after artists. Furthermore, with guest vocals from the world- famous and highly sought-after American Robert Owens in addition to the supremely talented Danish singer Ane Trolle, Paranoia demonstrated Oliver’s enduring skill and versatility as a producer.In summer 2014, Oliver has been lining up the latest instalment of the hugely successful PLAY! series preceded by an EP release aptly entitled “PLAY! 05 EP – Blitz and Donner”. Oliver’s „PLAY! 05 live in Vienna“ contribution to the mix series follows in the esteemed footsteps of previous PLAY! CDs (D-Edge Sao Paolo, Rex Club Paris, Cielo NYC, Roxanne Parlour Melbourne) and has been recorded live from Austrias number one spot „Grelle Forelle“.Spread over 2CDs, PLAY! relays the natural energy of the dance-floor and the gig, whilst also indicating that the listening experience is in the hands of an artist who has a clear vision for his musical journeys. PLAY! is an accurate representation of the music Oliver is currently playing at his DJ gigs, and the selection reminds us why he has remained relevant for more than two decades.That’s how it is in the north, actions count, not appearances!
ENTERTAINMENT
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transcend#Pres#Apologies#Dj#Trance Music#Vauxhall#Edc Las Vegas#Fsoe#Kearnage#Subculture#Beatport#Afterglow
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

Fans Are Flipping Over a New '1883' Photo of Faith Hill

Yellowstone fans are living their best lives this December. Not only are they knee-deep in new episodes of the fourth season but they’re also patiently awaiting the premiere of 1883, the much-anticipated Yellowstone prequel. As a refresher, 1883 tells the story of James Dutton (played by Tim McGraw) and his...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Miss Universe 2021 host criticised for making Indian winner ‘meow’ on stage as others spoke of accomplishments

Steve Harvey is facing criticism for asking Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu from India to do an animal impersonation on stage instead of discussing her accomplishments.Addressing the 21-year-old contestant from the north Indian city of Chandigarh, Harvey said: “I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one.”“Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage,” Sandhu replied, looking visibly shocked, before adding: “I have to do this, I have no other option.”Bracing members of the audience (and possibly herself) for what was to come, Sandhu then managed a...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jurnee Smollett Gets Risqué in Sheer Geometric Dress and Sharp Pumps at Guggenheim Gala

Jurnee Smollett took a sheer red carpet risk—literally—at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala last night in NY. The “Birds of Prey” actress arrived in a black sheer dress. The sleeveless number featured a turtleneck silhouette, as well as a flared midi skirt with white tulle beneath it. Smollett’s dress also included a fully sheer bodice and was covered in geometric panels and embroidery, adding to its daring nature. Her look was complete with a sparkly bracelet, ring and earrings. Smollett grounded her look with a pair of black pumps. The classic style featured pointed toes, as well as shiny uppers, that sharply...
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

Review: Motown Singer Mary Wilson Gets A Supreme Anthology

As the only member of the Supremes to be in every incarnation of the group (she started with the Primettes and continued through Diana Ross leaving and the group’s final years), Mary Wilson holds a unique place in the history of Motown’s music. Her unexpected death in Feb. 2021 at 77 ended a remarkable and often inspirational career that found her adding author and political activist to her impressive vocal talents.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Actor, Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on the popular CBS show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on December 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of now, his cause of death has not been revealed to the public. He is survived by his wife, Susie Duff, as well as his five children. He died in Pawhuska, Oklahoma and his death was announced by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy