Society

Rave Culture Xmas Party

 2 days ago

This event occurred in December 2021.

The Tab

The Tab Durham X GCCFS Charity Xmas Party

Do you love fashion? Do you love gossip? Do you love charity? Of course you do, and boy do we have the event for you. We are hosting a charity Xmas club night in collaboration with Grey College Charity Fashion Show at Fab’s on Tuesday 7th December, with all of the money raised going to their chosen charity, Acorns Project.
CHARITIES
Glamorous LDN Xmas Boat Party

8:00pm til 6:00am (last entry 1:00am) We return to the Thames for our final boat party of the year and it will be a Christmas special so expect presents galore!. Glamorous LDN Boat Party + Free after-party (worth £20) Prices start at £25 and go up to £49 as the date gets closer, book now and save! The Winter Season has arrived and what better way to celebrate than a London sunset Cruise with some of London's best DJ's Starting off at the popular Westminster Pier we continue our all-night partying ending off at London’s Union Nightclub.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Arkansas Times

Center for Cultural Community’s ‘Party for Placemaking’ at ESSE Purse Museum

CENTER FOR CULTURAL COMMUNITY: PARTY FOR PLACEMAKING. FRIDAY 12/10. 5 p.m. Free; RSVP required. The Center for Cultural Community was launched by arts administrator Sarah Stricklin in 2020 to help local working artists find health care, financial counsel, grants and other resources that might help them keep earning a living through their art (and keep bringing that art to your eyes and ears). Now, the organization is looking for its first physical home. For this fundraising party at ESSE Purse Museum, the group seeks to match the $5,000 grant it’s been given from ArtSpace and the Windgate Foundation, and to educate the local public on what the organization’s team has been up to — and what it’s got planned. The event is free, but an RSVP is required; head to centerforculturalcommunity.org/party-for-placemaking to do so.
VISUAL ART
The Beginning of The “12 Days of Xmas”?

Everyone talks about the “12 Days of Christmas”, but do you really know when they are? So, The Mike & Carla Morning Show did a little digging to find out and you might be a bit surprised! Listen to the segment from this morning to find out exactly when they do indeed begin!
LIFESTYLE
REGRESSION SESSIONS : NAUGHTY OR NICE RAVE!

How Christmas rave 'Naught or Nice' is approaching and we have got a big night ahead!.
MUSIC
RumRiddimzRun: XMAS PARTY w/ Flowdan, Disrupta & More!

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 11:00pm) RRR's returns to 24 Kitchen Street for its first ever xmas party and what will be its biggest event so far with headliners and soundsystems galore.
MUSIC
Society
Christmas Party Night 1 - Through The Decades

7:00pm til 12:30am (last entry 11:00pm) Christmas Party Night 1 - Through The Decades with Carl David Live and DJ Barry Casey plus a festive hot supper.
LIFESTYLE
Surge x Rich Got Jacked Presents: OFFICIAL PRE-PARTY w\ RAY MONO

Who doesn't love an early start? We are hosting a pre-party at the wonderful Svara Radio in the baltic triangle this Saturday!!!. We are hosting a pre-party at the wonderful Svara Radio in the baltic triangle next Saturday!!!.
TV & VIDEOS
Prizes for APV Xmas decorating contest

The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) invites the community to Sparkle! Sparkle Poinciana is a Christmas decorating contest to get the community all a-glow. One winner will be selected per Village. In addition to bragging rights, winners from each Village will receive prizes -- a $100 gift card and a $60 amenities voucher for use at the pools or the gyms.
LIFESTYLE
Unfazed // 90's Rave

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:30am) Expect to hear old school 90s dance tracks all night long..
THEATER & DANCE
Brüt SF - XMAS Edition

DJ's Tedd Patterson and Dan Darlington bring you our sexiest year end holiday event!. After SELL OUT events over Dore Alley and Folsom Street Weekend, the men of Brüt are back to close out the year holiday style!. Brüt and Brian Kent Productions present our final party of 2021...
MUSIC
Carnival Resort: Baile Funk, Afrobeats, Amapiano, Exotic!

11:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 1:00am) Trap Resort returns for the final time this year with Carnival Sounds. This event occurred in December 2021.
LIFESTYLE
The Secret Hip Hop Warehouse Rave

10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:45am) The Secret HipHop Warehouse Rave 🚫 Thursday December 9th 11:00pm-Late Tickets will be on sale now! 🔌 Secret London Location Sent Via Email. This event occurred in December 2021.
HIP HOP
Mood Swings: Gardenback, Idle Hours + more

Now wave presents four of the best, new, hyped acts on the planet for £5 Gardenback, Idle Hours + The Bike Grove Fan Club.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tinsel Town - The BIG Xmas Party

The above aspects were done well, the event looked the part and felt the part but it was mostly bad queuing and smaller details that put us off. We never managed to get a seat after arriving at 8 - more small tables just to put drinks and bags on would have felt more comfortable than resorting to the floor, which we had to do because the coats were £2 CASH to hang up each (I don’t recall reading it anywhere to prepare for this, we never carry cash). We unfortunately found this out after queuing (in a very small queue?!) for a disproportionately long time! After then proceeding to stand in the drinks queue for 20 plus minutes and moving very little, we decided to cut our losses and Uber to Matthew street.
LIFESTYLE
VOCAL 5th Birthday Party - Christmas Special

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:00pm) VOCALPEOPLE...Join us on Saturday 11th December for a Christmas Special to celebrate 5 years of VOCAL!.
THEATER & DANCE
I Am A Raver Goes Hard: Edinburgh

10:30pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:30am) I Am A Raver Goes Hard takes you on a journey through the harder styles with your favourite IAAR resident DJs.
MUSIC

