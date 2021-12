It's a Taco Wednesday with Rudy's Tacos at 326 Cedar Street. We've got .99 cent tacos and here is where you can win tickets to the I-Rock 93.5 Holiday Office Party, an I-Rock 93.5 flag, and all this other stuff you see in the prize pack on the table. Cause I know you are here looking at it. Cause you need to be here at Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street to sign up to win.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO