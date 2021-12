A former marketing director for the Roseland Theater has become one of Portland's most promising musical talents—shades of a Hollywood glow-up. Kingsley, a Portlander transplanted from the Chicago suburbs, has been putting out impressive pop and R&B since 2018, when she dropped her debut album I Am Because I Am. She returned in May with Crying on Holidays, which streamlined I Am's eclectic mix into a more unified sound, to intoxicating effect. Last week, she appeared at the Thesis's seventh anniversary show, and for the last few, our ears have been filled with her sleek Crying on Holidays single "All Me."

