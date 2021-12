The build up to Christmas in London is an especially magical time to visit. London is vast, and there are so many incredible things to do to celebrate Christmas here. From spending the afternoon exploring one of many winter markets to heading off the beaten track to explore the city, its tales and of course its festive lights, there is something to suit every festive need. Here are 20 ways to celebrate Christmas in London this year.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO