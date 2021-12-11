Mutual Trust Year-End Blowout with NIMMO

Age brings unique opportunities and obligations, including some important year-end tasks that can help you make the most of your money. For people 50 and older, here are some to consider:PLAY CATCH-UP, IF YOU CAN If you’re still employed, use a retirement calculator to see if you should boost your savings rate.Catch-up contributions could allow you to save more in tax-advantaged accounts. Someone who is 50 or older can contribute up to $26,000 to a workplace 401(k) in 2021, and up to $7,000 to an IRA says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.You have until...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 11 HOURS AGO