Mutual Trust Year-End Blowout with NIMMO

dailyhodl.com

Smart Money Whales Have Accumulated Over $2,664,000,000 Worth of One Altcoin: Crypto Insights Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment says deep-pocketed crypto investors have been stocking up big on one large-cap altcoin while markets undergo price dips. Santiment tells its 117,000 Twitter followers that whales, or holders with wallets that contain between one million and 10 million XRP, accumulated over 19 million more of the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the last three months.
Motley Fool

4 Cryptocurrencies That Turned $10,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 2021

The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies has more than tripled in 2021. However, this crypto quartet has increased in value by 11,800% to more than 50,000,000% since the year began. It's been a good year for the stock market, with the broad-based S&P 500 up by roughly 25%, through Dec....
ETF Focus

144 Dividend ETFs Ranked For 2022

The post-COVID economic recovery has almost entirely favored risk assets. For the most part, that's mean above average gains for tech and growth stocks (mostly large-caps), the occasional period of outperformance for cyclicals and mostly underperformance for defensive sectors, such as utilities and consumer staples. That's largely put dividend ETFs...
The Independent

Liz Weston: A year-end money checklist for people 50 and up

Age brings unique opportunities and obligations, including some important year-end tasks that can help you make the most of your money. For people 50 and older, here are some to consider:PLAY CATCH-UP, IF YOU CAN If you’re still employed, use a retirement calculator to see if you should boost your savings rate.Catch-up contributions could allow you to save more in tax-advantaged accounts. Someone who is 50 or older can contribute up to $26,000 to a workplace 401(k) in 2021, and up to $7,000 to an IRA says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.You have until...
