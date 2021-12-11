The Top 100 Countdown: 50-41

When you watch WWE programming you never know when you might see the debut of a fresh face, and back in June fans saw Doudrop join the main roster alongside Eva Marie. Before Doudrop joined the main roster she was known to fans NXT UK fans as Piper Niven, and PWInsider is reporting that WWE recently filed to trademark “Piper Niven” which has created some speculation that she could be going back to her former ring name. In addition to Piper Niven WWE also filed to trademark the names Ivy Nile and Odyssey Jones.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO