The Top 100 Countdown: 50-41

It is Ironman season at FloWrestling. The 27th annual Walsh Jesuit Ironman tournament headlines this weeks' schedule with over 80 ranked wrestlers set to compete. Fargo Champions, All-Americans, state place winners, and Who's #1 Champions liter the pre-seeds and will look to ascend the national rankings. In addition, the high school and youth scenes continue to heat up with some thrilling tournament competition. You won't want to miss the action live on FloWrestling this week. Check it out in our weekly watch guide, presented by Adidas.
