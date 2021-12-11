ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Top 100 Countdown: 50-41

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown continues as FloWrestling releases its top 100 greatest...

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From In-Ring Competition

Some wrestlers are lucky enough to have careers that last decades inside the squared circle, but you never know when someone’s career might come to an end. Nick Dinsmore, formerly known to WWE fans as Eugene, recently took to Twitter to announce that Eugene will be doing a retirement tour in 2022. According to the announcement he is available for wrestling matches, seminars, fitness advice and stand up comedy.
WWE
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
FloWrestling's December 10-12 Watch Guide

It is Ironman season at FloWrestling. The 27th annual Walsh Jesuit Ironman tournament headlines this weeks' schedule with over 80 ranked wrestlers set to compete. Fargo Champions, All-Americans, state place winners, and Who's #1 Champions liter the pre-seeds and will look to ascend the national rankings. In addition, the high school and youth scenes continue to heat up with some thrilling tournament competition. You won't want to miss the action live on FloWrestling this week. Check it out in our weekly watch guide, presented by Adidas.
WWE
Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
WWE Changing Raw Star’s Name?

When you watch WWE programming you never know when you might see the debut of a fresh face, and back in June fans saw Doudrop join the main roster alongside Eva Marie. Before Doudrop joined the main roster she was known to fans NXT UK fans as Piper Niven, and PWInsider is reporting that WWE recently filed to trademark “Piper Niven” which has created some speculation that she could be going back to her former ring name. In addition to Piper Niven WWE also filed to trademark the names Ivy Nile and Odyssey Jones.
WWE
Combat Sports
WWE
Sports
18 Sports Plays of the Week – 12/13

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a pin by Corning wrestler Tyler Brimmer against Elmira and a steal and basket by Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard against […]
ELMIRA, NY
Watch: Boxer Knocked Out Of The Ring Through The Ropes

Robbie Davis won big tonight in the UK. In emphatic fashion it should be noted. Big respect to both boxers. When the end came it came decisively with Davis’ opponent knocked out through the ropes:. (Hat tip DAZN Boxing YouTube) Some punch. Solid night of boxing in the UK.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bedlam Roots Run Deep For Cowboys

In 1922, Edward Clark Gallagher organized and hosted the first high school state wrestling championship in Oklahoma. So it’s no coincidence that for the next century much of Oklahoma’s top wrestling talent found its way to Stillwater to wrestle for Oklahoma State.
WWE
25 High School Girls You Need To Know

This has been a banner year for USA Wrestling’s women’s freestyle program with unprecedented feats throughout the system, including World team championships at the Cadet and Junior levels. The Americans came away this summer with a huge medal haul, created largely by the burgeoning collection of high school talent across the United States.
HIGH SCHOOL
4-star OL Malik Agbo set to announce decision on Signing Day

On3 Consensus four-star offensive lineman Malik Agbo said he will announce his college decision at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday – the first day of the early signing period. Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer said he will announce his decision between Texas, Miami, Oklahoma and Auburn. Agbo is the No. 355 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Match Pulled From Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced injuries to members of The Mysterios and The Street Profits. There’s no word on specifics of the injuries, but Sarah Schreiber announced in the video below that the finals to the RK-Bro-Nament will not take place during tonight’s RAW. She stated that there are injuries on both teams.
WWE
Colleges Represented In The Ironman Semifinals

The Ironman quarterfinals last night were amazing and the semifinals today will be no different. With 31 commits, there will be no shortage of Div I talent in the Ironman semifinals. Ohio State leads the way with three commits. Little Rock, Columbia, and Navy are taking on the Power 5 schools with two commits.
SPORTS
Most Anticipated Ironman Semifinal Matchups

Day one of Ironman is in the books! There were plenty of great matches, especially in the quarterfinals. Now, we’re on to the semifinals. With almost 40 nationally ranked wrestlers, the semifinals are guaranteed not to disappoint!. Walsh Ironman 2021. Here are the 8 semifinals I’m looking forward to...
COMBAT SPORTS
NCAA Week 6 Round-Up

A wild Bedlam dual, the return of Michigan’s line-up, young Hawkeyes in action, and more highlight the biggest stories this week in college wrestling. Take a look below at a quick recap of the past week in Division 1 action. Carson Kharchla Continues To Impress. Last week at the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Every Upset From Week 6 Of College Wrestling

There were 13 total upsets in the last week of Division 1 college wrestling. Take a look below to see a breakdown of some of the biggest upsets and a list of every upset result. Gfeller Takes Out Demas. The Oklahoma State Cowboys need Kaden Gfeller to perform up to...
COMBAT SPORTS

