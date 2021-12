CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illini welcomed undefeated and 11th ranked Arizona to town. Coming into today’s game, Illinois is 3-0 against the Wildcats in Champaign. That streak was snapped tonight as Arizona picked up the road win, 83-79. Only four players of the ten that played for the...

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO