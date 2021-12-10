HP Proliant ML350 G5 wont boot passed POST

DHCI DL325 and Nimble HF60 upgrade from 67 to 7 major issues. We have recently become the owners of a shiny new dHCI setup that came out of the box with ESXi 6.7 installed. We've managed to get everything up and working in 67 fine. The problems has started since upgrading (trying to upgrade) to v7u2 esxi. We have some sync rep volumes and as I said all the 67 hosts are happy and booting nicely. When we first attempted to upgrade one of the host to V7 we hit issues. We followed the guidance and removed the SSACLI and NCM bits before starting the LifeCycle update to 7u2. The host would post and get to vmw_satp_alua loaded successfully and then hang for ever. Lifecycle manager then gave up and marked the upgrade as a timeout, we had to hard reset the host which then reverted to 6.7. I had seen this behaviour before with some incorrect pathing to storage and also FW/Driver issues so I removed the initiator for the host from the nimble and tried the upgrade again. This time all went smoothly and the host upgraded and patched A1. I then added the HPE Storage manager 7.0.2 went through a painful process of updating the FW on the Broadcom 25gb NIC's. When I connected the storage back to the host and tried a reboot the host then took 30+ to join back into the VC and even after that is still not responding very well. If you Alt+F12 on the console there is lots of messages around failed to reserve volume and Reclaiming HB. To me its as if the host is trying to connect to the replicated volumes and getting stuck in a loop.

