Race and Ethnicity Considerations in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease and Stroke: JACC Focus Seminar 3/9

In this interview from AAO 2021, Dr. Michael Kazim breaks down his approach for managing patients who present with active thryoid eye disease (TED). The majority of these patients have minor symptoms that don't progress and won't require treatment, says Dr. Kazim. But a subset with progressive double vision, compressive optic neuropathy, or rapidly worsening symptoms early in the disease process will likely benefit from treatment. Depending on the patient, he will often treat medically with steroids and radiotherapy, and this treatment is effective in 90% of patients. Those who don't respond or have a contraindication to steroids can be treated with decompressive surgery and potentially teprotumumab.
