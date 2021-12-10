ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Convolution-Based Encoding of Depth Images for Transfer Learning in RGB-D Scene Classification

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Sensors (Basel). 2021 Nov 28;21(23):7950. doi: 10.3390/s21237950. Classification of indoor environments is a challenging problem. The availability of low-cost depth sensors has opened up a new research area of using depth information in addition to color image (RGB) data for scene understanding. Transfer learning of deep...

www.docwirenews.com

towardsdatascience.com

How RGB and Grayscale Images Are Represented in NumPy Arrays

Today, you’re going to learn some of the most important and fundamental topics in machine learning and deep learning. I guarantee that today’s content will deliver some of the foundational concepts that are key to start learning deep learning — a subset of machine learning. First, we’ll begin describing image...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Developing a Convolutional Neural Network Model Using the Unlabeled Image Files Directly From the Image Directories

Using Image-Generator to label the Images Automatically as the Subdirectories. Convolutional Neural Network is a great tool for Image classification. It can perform other artificial intelligence tasks as well. But this article will focus primarily on image recognition. I have a detailed article on how a forward pass of a Convolutional Neural Network works and also how to implement a Convolutional Neural Network in Tensorflow and Keras. Please feel free to check that one here:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Capture Electron Transfer Image in Electrocatalysis Process

The involvement between electron transfer (ET) and catalytic reaction at electrocatalyst surface makes electrochemical process challenging to understand and control. How to experimentally determine ET process occurring at nanoscale is important to understand the overall electrochemical reaction process at active sites. Recently, a research group led by Prof. LI Can...
PHYSICS
Electronic Engineering Times

Newsight Imaging Enhances Depth Sensor for Outdoor Automotive, Robotics Applications

Newsight Imaging's NSI1000A0M is an optimized version of the NSI1000 sensor for outdoor 3D imaging and for low reflectance applications. As part of its efforts to provide the best depth sensing ROI, Newsight Imaging has launched the NSI1000A0M, an optimized version of the NSI1000 sensor for outdoor 3D imaging and for low reflectance applications. The sensor is already in intensive integration at selected customers in the smart city, automotive, and Industry 4.0 markets.
ELECTRONICS
towardsdatascience.com

The Dark Side of Transfer Learning

Security Vulnerabilities in Pretraining with Base/Foundation Models. Transfer learning began as a golden child of image recognition and has quickly become an established pillar of deep learning — for good reason. Base models allow for a new wave of extraordinarily accessible and effective deep learning applications. Whilst being incredibly...
SOFTWARE
docwirenews.com

Analysing the effect of robotic gait on lower extremity muscles and classification by using deep learning

Comput Methods Biomech Biomed Engin. 2021 Dec 7:1-20. doi: 10.1080/10255842.2021.2012655. Online ahead of print. Robotic gait training helps the nervous system recover and strengthen weak muscle groups. Many studies in the literature show that applying robotic gait rehabilitation to patients with neurological disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Stroke and Spinal Cord Injection (SCI) effectively restores gait ability. In contrast to the studies in the literature that included only healthy individuals, both the control and patient groups were formed and detailed analyses were carried out for both groups. In this study, EMG signals in GMA, GME, ILP, BF, VM, MG, TA muscles were recorded simultaneously with a different electrode placement during robotic gait for the first time in literature and then a location that prevents a phase shift was presented. The classification performance has also been increased by removing 26 different attribute parameters like time, frequency and statistics from the signals instead of gait studies with a maximum of 12-16 traits extraction. The extracted features were classified with the approaches Multilayer Perceptron Neural Networks (MLP), Support Vector Machines (SVM), K-Nearest Neighbourhood algorithm (KNN), Random Forest Classification Algorithm (RF) and Deep Learning and then a detailed performance comparison have been realized. Among the approaches compared the Stochastic Gradient Optimization Algorithm-based deep learning structure produced the best performance with 98.5714% accuracy. It was also seen that it is essential to plan the exoskeleton and the robotic gait pattern suitable for patients’ disease state and muscle activation.
TECHNOLOGY
docwirenews.com

Unsupervised learning of depth estimation from imperfect rectified stereo laparoscopic images

Comput Biol Med. 2021 Dec 3;140:105109. doi: 10.1016/j.compbiomed.2021.105109. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Learning-based methods have achieved remarkable performances on depth estimation. However, the premise of most self-learning and unsupervised learning methods is built on rigorous, geometrically-aligned stereo rectification. The performances of these methods degrade when the rectification is not accurate. Therefore, we explore an approach for unsupervised depth estimation from stereo images that can handle imperfect camera parameters.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Study on a New Method of Link-Based Link Prediction in the Context of Big Data

Appl Bionics Biomech. 2021 Dec 1;2021:1654134. doi: 10.1155/2021/1654134. eCollection 2021. Link prediction is a concept of network theory that intends to find a link between two separate network entities. In the present world of social media, this concept has taken root, and its application is seen through numerous social networks. A typical example is 2004, 4 February “TheFeacebook,” currently known as just Facebook. It uses this concept to recommend friends by checking their links using various algorithms. The same goes for shopping and e-commerce sites. Notwithstanding all the merits link prediction presents, they are only enjoyed by large networks. For sparse networks, there is a wide disparity between the links that are likely to form and the ones that include. A barrage of literature has been written to approach this problem; however, they mostly come from the angle of unsupervised learning (UL). While it may seem appropriate based on a dataset’s nature, it does not provide accurate information for sparse networks. Supervised learning could seem reasonable in such cases. This research is aimed at finding the most appropriate link-based link prediction methods in the context of big data based on supervised learning. There is a tone of books written on the same; nonetheless, they are core issues that are not always addressed in these studies, which are critical in understanding the concept of link prediction. This research explicitly looks at the new problems and uses the supervised approach in analyzing them to devise a full-fledge holistic link-based link prediction method. Specifically, the network issues that we will be delving into the lack of specificity in the existing techniques, observational periods, variance reduction, sampling approaches, and topological causes of imbalances. In the subsequent sections of the paper, we explain the theory prediction algorithms, precisely the flow-based process. We specifically address the problems on sparse networks that are never discussed with other prediction methods. The resolutions made by addressing the above techniques place our framework above the previous literature’s unsupervised approaches.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Mixed Neural Style Transfer With Two Style Images

An Approach to Extend Neural Style Transfer to Include Two Styles. As somebody who is both, an technology and art enthusiast, neural style transfer (NST) is super fascinating to me: An algorithm that creates a painting by using a content and a style template. While implementing and experimenting with the original NST algorithm, I had the idea of combining two styles in one image. Thus, the topic of my story is about a variation of the original neural style transfer, an approach that was described in the paper “A Neural Algorithm of Artistic Style” by Gatys et al. The mixed neural style transfer (MNST) describes an extension of the original algorithm, using two style images and one content image.
SOFTWARE
docwirenews.com

Learning a Triplet Embedding Distance to Represent Gleason Patterns

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:3229-3232. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630755. Gleason grade stratification is the main histological standard to determine the severity and progression of prostate cancer. Nonetheless, there is a high variability on disease diagnosis among expert pathologists (kappa lower than 0.44). End-to-end deep representations have recently deal with the automatic classification of Gleason grades, where each grade is limited to namely code high-visual-variability sharing patterns among classes. Such limitation on models may be attributed to the relatively few labels to train the representation, as well as, to the natural imbalanced sets, available in clinical scenarios. To overcome such limitation, this work introduces a new embedding representation that learns intra and inter-Gleason relationships from more challenging class samples (grades tree and fourth). The proposed strategy implements a triplet loss scheme building a hidden embedding space that correctly differentiates close Gleason levels. The proposed approach shows promising results achieving an average accuracy of 74% to differentiate between degrees three and four. For classification of all degrees, the proposed approach achieves an average accuracy of 62%.
SCIENCE
latesthackingnews.com

Types of Encoders

Computer peripherals are a wide array of devices that allow computers to interact with the outside world. They come in different shapes and sizes, from mice and keyboards to scanners and printers. Encoders are parts inside computer peripherals that convert input data into digital signals, an input-output device. There are many types of encoders:
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Deep learning for anatomical interpretation of video bronchoscopy images

Anesthesiologists commonly use video bronchoscopy to facilitate intubation or confirm the location of the endotracheal tube; however, depth and orientation in the bronchial tree can often be confused because anesthesiologists cannot trace the airway from the oropharynx when it is performed using an endotracheal tube. Moreover, the decubitus position is often used in certain surgeries. Although it occurs rarely, the misinterpretation of tube location can cause accidental extubation or endobronchial intubation, which can lead to hyperinflation. Thus, video bronchoscopy with a decision supporting system using artificial intelligence would be useful in the anesthesiologic process. In this study, we aimed to develop an artificial intelligence model robust to rotation and covering using video bronchoscopy images. We collected video bronchoscopic images from an institutional database. Collected images were automatically labeled by an optical character recognition engine as the carina and left/right main bronchus. Except 180 images for the evaluation dataset, 80% were randomly allocated to the training dataset. The remaining images were assigned to the validation and test datasets in a 7:3 ratio. Random image rotation and circular cropping were applied. Ten kinds of pretrained models with"‰<"‰25 million parameters were trained on the training and validation datasets. The model showing the best prediction accuracy for the test dataset was selected as the final model. Six human experts reviewed the evaluation dataset for the inference of anatomical locations to compare its performance with that of the final model. In the experiments, 8688 images were prepared and assigned to the evaluation (180), training (6806), validation (1191), and test (511) datasets. The EfficientNetB1 model showed the highest accuracy (0.86) and was selected as the final model. For the evaluation dataset, the final model showed better performance (accuracy, 0.84) than almost all human experts (0.38, 0.44, 0.51, 0.68, and 0.63), and only the most-experienced pulmonologist showed performance comparable (0.82) with that of the final model. The performance of human experts was generally proportional to their experiences. The performance difference between anesthesiologists and pulmonologists was marked in discrimination of the right main bronchus. Using bronchoscopic images, our model could distinguish anatomical locations among the carina and both main bronchi under random rotation and covering. The performance was comparable with that of the most-experienced human expert. This model can be a basis for designing a clinical decision support system with video bronchoscopy.
SCIENCE
design-reuse.com

MoSys Partners with Silicom to Provide Stellar Packet Classification IP Optimized for Intel FPGA-Based SmartNICs and Infrastructure Processing Units

Supports 400Gbps Line Rate for 5G Wireless, 5G Packet Core, Broadband Network Gateways, Network Firewalls, Anti-DDoS and Data Center Routing. SAN JOSE, CA -- December 13, 2021 -- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions to enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security, communications and 5G systems. Today, MoSys announced that it has partnered with Silicom Connectivity Solutions to optimize MoSys's Stellar Packet Classification IP for Silicom's latest generation of Intel FPGA-based SmartNICs and Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). The combination of MoSys IP and Silicom's SmartNICs and IPUs (also sometimes referred to as Data Processing Units - DPUs) can increase the performance of servers and switches that are deployed in virtualized Cloud datacenters, 5G Wireless networks, especially 5G User Plane Function (UPF), Broadband Network Gateways, Network Firewalls, Anti-DDoS and Data Center Routing solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
docwirenews.com

The Effects of Virtual and Physical Elevation on Physiological Stress during Virtual Reality Height Exposure

IEEE Trans Vis Comput Graph. 2021 Dec 13;PP. doi: 10.1109/TVCG.2021.3134412. Online ahead of print. Advances in virtual reality technology have greatly benefited the acrophobia research field. Virtual reality height exposure is a reliable method of inducing stress with low variance across ages and demographics. When creating a virtual height exposure environment, researchers have often used haptic feedback elements to improve the sense of realism of a virtual environment. While the quality of the rendered for the virtual environment increases over time, the physical environment is often simplified to a conservative passive haptic feedback platform. The impact of the increasing disparity between the virtual and physical environment on the induced stress levels is unclear. This paper presents an experiment that explored the effect of combining an elevated physical platform with different levels of virtual heights to induce stress. Eighteen participants experienced four different conditions of varying physical and virtual heights. The measurements included gait parameters, heart rate, heart rate variability, and electrodermal activity. The results show that the added physical elevation at a low virtual height shifts the participant’s walking behaviour and increases the perception of danger. However, the virtual environment still plays an essential role in manipulating height exposure and inducing physiological stress. Another finding is that a person’s behaviour always corresponds to the more significant perceived threat, whether from the physical or virtual environment.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

A convolutional deep learning model for improving mammographic breast-microcalcification diagnosis

This study aimed to assess the diagnostic performance of deep convolutional neural networks (DCNNs) in classifying breast microcalcification in screening mammograms. To this end, 1579 mammographic images were collected retrospectively from patients exhibiting suspicious microcalcification in screening mammograms between July 2007 and December 2019. Five pre-trained DCNN models and an ensemble model were used to classify the microcalcifications as either malignant or benign. Approximately one million images from the ImageNet database had been used to train the five DCNN models. Herein, 1121 mammographic images were used for individual model fine-tuning, 198 for validation, and 260 for testing. Gradient-weighted class activation mapping (Grad-CAM) was used to confirm the validity of the DCNN models in highlighting the microcalcification regions most critical for determining the final class. The ensemble model yielded the best AUC (0.856). The DenseNet-201 model achieved the best sensitivity (82.47%) and negative predictive value (NPV; 86.92%). The ResNet-101 model yielded the best accuracy (81.54%), specificity (91.41%), and positive predictive value (PPV; 81.82%). The high PPV and specificity achieved by the ResNet-101 model, in particular, demonstrated the model effectiveness in microcalcification diagnosis, which, in turn, may considerably help reduce unnecessary biopsies.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

NADH inhibition of SIRT1 links energy state to transcription during time-restricted feeding

Nat Metab. 2021 Dec 13. doi: 10.1038/s42255-021-00498-1. Online ahead of print. In mammals, circadian rhythms are entrained to the light cycle and drive daily oscillations in levels of NAD+, a cosubstrate of the class III histone deacetylase sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) that associates with clock transcription factors. Although NAD+ also participates in redox reactions, the extent to which NAD(H) couples nutrient state with circadian transcriptional cycles remains unknown. Here we show that nocturnal animals subjected to time-restricted feeding of a calorie-restricted diet (TRF-CR) only during night-time display reduced body temperature and elevated hepatic NADH during daytime. Genetic uncoupling of nutrient state from NADH redox state through transduction of the water-forming NADH oxidase from Lactobacillus brevis (LbNOX) increases daytime body temperature and blood and liver acyl-carnitines. LbNOX expression in TRF-CR mice induces oxidative gene networks controlled by brain and muscle Arnt-like protein 1 (BMAL1) and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPARα) and suppresses amino acid catabolic pathways. Enzymatic analyses reveal that NADH inhibits SIRT1 in vitro, corresponding with reduced deacetylation of SIRT1 substrates during TRF-CR in vivo. Remarkably, Sirt1 liver nullizygous animals subjected to TRF-CR display persistent hypothermia even when NADH is oxidized by LbNOX. Our findings reveal that the hepatic NADH cycle links nutrient state to whole-body energetics through the rhythmic regulation of SIRT1.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Determination of heavy metal baseline levels and threshold values on marine sediments in the Bay of Biscay

J Environ Manage. 2021 Dec 9;303:114250. doi: 10.1016/j.jenvman.2021.114250. Online ahead of print. Several international institutions have defined background or baseline levels to assess heavy metal concentrations on marine sediments in order to use these values as a reference for sediment quality indices. This criterion for marine sediment quality is applied to evaluate the potential risk of pollutants in aquatic ecosystems. However, those values were established using samples collected in large areas which present specific geochemical conditions. Then there may be a lack of accuracy in the results when using these parameters in other areas. In this context, 15 sediment cores (8 cm diameter; 2 m length) were recovered along the 400 km Asturian coastline, which is an area with representative lithological conditions for the Bay of Biscay, to determine more precise baseline levels for marine sediments from the Bay of Biscay. An evaluation of statistical and empirical methods was done to determine which method delivers the best results. Statistical methods such as mean±2SD and median±2* Median Absolut Deviation (MAD) are strongly influenced by outliers and data distributions which make these approaches less robust. Graphic techniques such as Cumulative Distribution Function (CDF) avoid the problems that asymmetrical data distributions may cause but introduce a certain level of subjectivity in the results due to the baseline values obtained depending on the researcher’s experience. Finally, the Probability Curve (CP) method solves issues which may occur when using other techniques and allows one to establish baseline levels based on different percentiles. Regarding the features of the data analysed in this study, the baselines obtained via the CP method with the 95th percentile appear to be the most accurate for the Bay of Biscay. A wide variation has been found between the new baseline values and other international and national levels. Disparity between those levels and the baselines obtained in this study can be generated by granulometric and geological factors. The notable increase in Hg baseline values with respect to OSPAR Background Concentration values (BCs) (0.05 μg g-1 and 0.6 μg g-1 respectively) and the huge different with CEDEX levels and new threshold levels (0.35 μg g-1 and 1.2 μg g-1 respectively) emphasised the relevance of defining specific baselines and threshold levels, as the ones obtained in this study, not only to obtain more precise criteria for marine sediment quality to be used in environmental assessments, but also to propose new threshold levels for the evaluation of dredged material before dumping into ocean sites.
SCIENCE
CNET

NASA solar probe officially 'touches the sun' and lives to tell the tale

After spending 990 days speeding through the solar system and zipping around Venus and our home star, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has achieved the headline goal of its mission: It "touched the sun." More specifically, an instrument aboard the probe, which was launched on Aug. 12, 2018, notified scientists back...
ASTRONOMY

