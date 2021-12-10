Convolution-Based Encoding of Depth Images for Transfer Learning in RGB-D Scene Classification

J Environ Manage. 2021 Dec 9;303:114250. doi: 10.1016/j.jenvman.2021.114250. Online ahead of print. Several international institutions have defined background or baseline levels to assess heavy metal concentrations on marine sediments in order to use these values as a reference for sediment quality indices. This criterion for marine sediment quality is applied to evaluate the potential risk of pollutants in aquatic ecosystems. However, those values were established using samples collected in large areas which present specific geochemical conditions. Then there may be a lack of accuracy in the results when using these parameters in other areas. In this context, 15 sediment cores (8 cm diameter; 2 m length) were recovered along the 400 km Asturian coastline, which is an area with representative lithological conditions for the Bay of Biscay, to determine more precise baseline levels for marine sediments from the Bay of Biscay. An evaluation of statistical and empirical methods was done to determine which method delivers the best results. Statistical methods such as mean±2SD and median±2* Median Absolut Deviation (MAD) are strongly influenced by outliers and data distributions which make these approaches less robust. Graphic techniques such as Cumulative Distribution Function (CDF) avoid the problems that asymmetrical data distributions may cause but introduce a certain level of subjectivity in the results due to the baseline values obtained depending on the researcher’s experience. Finally, the Probability Curve (CP) method solves issues which may occur when using other techniques and allows one to establish baseline levels based on different percentiles. Regarding the features of the data analysed in this study, the baselines obtained via the CP method with the 95th percentile appear to be the most accurate for the Bay of Biscay. A wide variation has been found between the new baseline values and other international and national levels. Disparity between those levels and the baselines obtained in this study can be generated by granulometric and geological factors. The notable increase in Hg baseline values with respect to OSPAR Background Concentration values (BCs) (0.05 μg g-1 and 0.6 μg g-1 respectively) and the huge different with CEDEX levels and new threshold levels (0.35 μg g-1 and 1.2 μg g-1 respectively) emphasised the relevance of defining specific baselines and threshold levels, as the ones obtained in this study, not only to obtain more precise criteria for marine sediment quality to be used in environmental assessments, but also to propose new threshold levels for the evaluation of dredged material before dumping into ocean sites.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO