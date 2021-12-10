ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Inequality in Social Support Associated With Mild Cognitive Impairment: A Cross-Sectional Study of Older (≥60 Years) Residents in Shanghai, China

Front Public Health. 2021 Nov 23;9:706322. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.706322. eCollection 2021. Objective: Social support plays a critical role in the detection and management of mild cognitive impairment (MCI). However, socioeconomic inequalities exist in both social support and health care services. Our study aimed to compare the level of social support received by...

Sociodemographic disparities in the establishment of health records among 0.5 million migrants from 2014 to 2017 in China: a nationwide cross-sectional study

Int J Equity Health. 2021 Dec 2;20(1):250. doi: 10.1186/s12939-021-01584-2. BACKGROUND: Migrants account for a large part of China’s population. Many policies and inventions have been taken to improve access to public health services and the health of migrants. China’s Basic Public Health Services(BPHS) are a series of public health services in this policy domain, which aims at promoting the access of public health sevices and improve health equity of residents. The establishment of health records is the fundamental service of BPHS. However, there is little known about the establishment of health records among migrants in China, which hinders the more efficient provision of health services for migrants, and health equity is difficult to achieve. Based on the research gap, this study aims at showing the sociodemographic disparities in the establishment rate of health records, and identifying priorities and recommendations for promoting health equity of migrants in China.
Evolutions and Disparities of Online Attitudes Towards COVID-19 Vaccines: A Yearlong Longitudinal and Cross-sectional Study

J Med Internet Res. 2021 Dec 3. doi: 10.2196/32394. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Due to the urgency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, vaccine manufacturers have to shorten and parallel the development steps to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccine production. Although all usual safety and efficacy monitoring mechanisms remain in place, varied attitudes towards the new vaccines have arisen among different population groups.
Disparities in Secondary Prevention between Stroke and Coronary Heart Disease in China: Cross-Sectional Community-Based Study, 2014-2016

Cerebrovasc Dis. 2021 Dec 8:1-10. doi: 10.1159/000519309. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Health care quality and insurance coverage have improved with economic development in China, but the burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) continues to increase with ongoing gaps in prevention. We aimed to compare the uptake of secondary CVD prevention between stroke and coronary heart disease (CHD) patients in China.
Does Perceived Stress of University Students Affected by Preferences for Movie Genres? an Exploratory Cross-Sectional Study in China

Front Psychol. 2021 Nov 26;12:761340. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2021.761340. eCollection 2021. This study aims to explore whether different preferences for movie genres were related to different perceived stress of college students. An online questionnaire was designed and it was filled out by 1,549 students voluntarily. The 10-item perceived stress scale (PSS-10) and multinomial logistic regression were used to access the perceived stress and the association between the movie preference genres. Over 90% of participants had mild to serious levels of stress. Differences were found between participants with different stress perception states in terms of smoking history, active exercise, and sleep duration (p < 0.05). The participants who showed a preference for suspense movies more probably had lower stress [relative risk ratio (RRR)1 = 0.34, RRR2 = 0.26, p < 0.05], while students who showed preferences for crime film and disaster film more probably had higher stress (RRR = 2.03, p < 0.05, RRR = 3.15, p < 0.05). And the significant gender gap in different film genre preferences was observed in this study (p < 0.05). The males who showed preference for horror movies were more probably to have moderate stress (OR = 3.68, p < 0.05), and females who showed a preference for disaster movies were more probably to have high stress (OR = 3.27, p < 0.05). The perceived stress of Chinese university students is high after 1.5 years of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The personal preferences for certain film genres were significantly associated with perceived stress. As different film genre preferences, such as the preference for disaster, crime, and horror, are associated with high perceived stress, it may turn out to be useful to pay more attention to an individual’s film viewing. The teachers need to be concerned with the media usage history and preferences of their students and may advise students with high-level stress to avoid potentially harmful media content.
A National Representative, Cross-Sectional Study by the Hellenic Academy of NeuroImmunology (HEL.A.NI.) on COVID-19 and Multiple Sclerosis: Overall Impact and Willingness Toward Vaccination

Front Neurol. 2021 Nov 25;12:757038. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.757038. eCollection 2021. Background: In the context of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the constant needs of people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) and their caregivers were urgently highlighted. Aim: The present study aims to capture the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in several aspects of the quality of life of PwMS, in perception and behavior to COVID-19 and multiple sclerosis (MS), as well as concerning healthcare, working conditions, and the willingness toward COVID-19 vaccination. Methods: This study is an initiative of the Hellenic Academy of Neuroimmunology (HEL.A.NI.) and it has been included in the MS Data Alliance (MSDA) Catalog, which can be accessed after creating an account on https://msda.emif-catalogue.eu/login. Two online questionnaires were administered: (i) impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the quality of life, behavior, and healthcare of PwMS (Questionnaire A) and (ii) vaccination against COVID-19 (Questionnaire B). People with MS were invited to participate by the Hellenic Federation of Persons with Multiple Sclerosis (HFoPwMS). Results: Three-hundred-ninety PwMS responded to Questionnaire A, whereas 176 PwMS provided answers for Questionnaire B. Older age, longer disease duration, and higher MS-related disability were associated with the increased perceived sensitivity toward severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, as well as the increased perceived severity of COVID-19 upon potential infection. A significant proportion of PwMS experienced restricted access to MS-related health professionals, disease-modifying therapy (DMT) prescription, and/or to MS-related laboratory examination due to the pandemic. Subgroups of PwMS reported exacerbated symptoms (i.e., chronic MS-related symptoms, fatigue and/or worsening of pre-existing fatigue, and sexual dysfunction and or/worsening of pre-existing sexual dysfunction). Overall, the majority of the participants reported either a strong willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or a likeliness to undergo vaccination. Being aware of the HEL.A.NI. recommendations regarding COVID-19 vaccination for PwMS were reported to increase the willingness of the participants to receive the vaccine. Conclusions: Our results highlight the necessity of scientific and patient organizations in taking joint action to increase awareness on health-related issues during the pandemic and to provide accurate and up-to-date guidance for PwMS. Online information and communications technology (ICT) tools for polling public belief and behavior may prove valuable as means of retaining active routes of communication between stakeholders.
Effect of Synaid on cognitive functions and mood in elderly subjects with self-perceived loss of memory after COVID-19 infection

Arch Med Sci. 2021 Sep 17;17(6):1797-1799. doi: 10.5114/aoms/141502. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: There is growing attention towards the possible long-term effect of COVID-19 on neuropsychiatric disorders. METHODS: We tested the effect of a combined nutraceutical (Synaid) with known nootropic effects in 40 elderly patients with self-perceived cognitive decline after SARS-CoV-2 infection,...
Non-communicable diseases in the southwest of Iran: profile and baseline data from the Shahrekord PERSIAN Cohort Study

BMC Public Health. 2021 Dec 13;21(1):2275. doi: 10.1186/s12889-021-12326-y. BACKGROUND: Critical inter-provincial differences within Iran in the pattern of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and difficulties inherent to identifying prevention methods to reduce mortality from NCDs have challenged the implementation of the provincial health system plan. The Shahrekord Cohort Study (SCS) was designed to address these gaps in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, a province of high altitude in the southwest of Iran, characterized by its large Bakhtiari population, along with Fars and Turk ethnicity groups.
