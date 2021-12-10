Trends in Treatment of Head and Neck Cancer in Germany: A Diagnosis-Related-Groups-Based Nationwide Analysis, 2005-2018

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Dec 2;13(23):6069. doi: 10.3390/cancers13236069. Ferroptosis has been reported to regulate tumorigenesis, metastasis, drug resistance and the immune response. However, the potential roles of ferroptosis regulators in the advancement of bladder cancer remain to be explored. We systematically evaluated the multidimensional alteration landscape of ferroptosis regulators in bladder cancer and checked if their expression correlated with the ferroptosis index. We used least absolute shrinkage and selection operator regression to form a signature consisting of seven ferroptosis regulator. We confirmed the signature’s prognostic and predictive accuracy with five independent datasets. A nomogram was built to predict the overall survival and risk of death of patients. The relative expression of the genes involved in the signature was also clarified by real-time quantitative PCR. We found the risk score was related to tumor progression and antitumor immunity-related pathways. Moreover, there existed negative association between the relative antitumor immune cell infiltration level and the risk score, and higher tumor mutation burden was found in the group of lower risk score. We used The Tumor Immune Dysfunction and Exclusion database and IMvigor210 cohort having immunotherapy efficacy results to confirm the prediction function of the risk score. Furthermore, the ferroptosis regulator signature could also reflect the chemotherapy sensitivity of bladder cancer.

