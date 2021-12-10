ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Unifying mechanism behind the onset of acquired epilepsy

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Trends Pharmacol Sci. 2021 Dec 6:S0165-6147(21)00226-1. doi: 10.1016/j.tips.2021.11.009. Online ahead of print. Acquired epilepsy (AE) can result from a number of brain insults and neurological diseases with wide etiological...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Types of Epilepsy

Temporal Lobe Epilepsy with Stantonal Heteromoria(TLE) is one of the most common causes of epilepsy. Patients suffering from TLE have frequent episodes of abnormal electrical discharges in the hippocampus which leads to seizure activity. The symptomatology seen in TLE depends on the location of seizure focussing within the hippocampus. However, there are certain common features seen during the ictal period which will be discussed here.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Multiple Sclerosis International Federation guideline methodology for off-label treatments for multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Dec 7;7(4):20552173211051855. doi: 10.1177/20552173211051855. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: A total of 2.8 million people are living with multiple sclerosis and due to disparities in access to medicines, the ability to treat this condition varies widely. Off-label disease-modifying therapies are sometimes more available or affordable in different health systems. Appropriate methodology is integral in creating high-quality and trustworthy guidelines. In this article, we outline Multiple Sclerosis International Federation’s (MSIF) approach to creating guidelines for off-label treatments for multiple sclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epilepsy#Onset#Nadph Oxidase#Doi#Pharmacol Sci#Nadph#Nox#Ae#Pmid
UPI News

Many psychiatric patients getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses -- and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

Winter is here and as COVID cases are rising in some states and areas, a surge is likely to take place. Taking certain precautions like being vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands does help, but catching COVID is still a possibility. The virus affects everyone a bit differently, but there are common symptoms to watch out for that can sometimes happen in a pattern. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who explained symptoms to watch out for and the order they can take place in. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Fingers, Have Your Kidneys Checked, Experts Warn

Over 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease, also known as renal disease, a progressive condition that causes a gradual loss of normal kidney function over time. However, experts warn that the vast majority of those with the condition are unaware of their diagnosis. In fact, according to Joseph Vassalotti, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), just "10 percent of people with chronic kidney disease know that they have it."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health

Opioid Drugs: A List of Common Prescription and Street Drugs, According to Experts

There's a lot of talk about the opioid epidemic and the challenges opioids can bring, but there's less discussion around the root question: What is an opioid drug?. Opioids are a class of drugs derived from the poppy plant. They are any "drug or medication that acts on the opioid receptors and systems in the brain," Michael Damioli, LCSW, the clinical director at Colorado Medication Assisted Recovery in Thornton, Colorado, tells Health.
THORNTON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy