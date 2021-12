The eMagic One is the latest eVTOL design to enter the aviation revolution, but this one is different, starting with its pedigree. One of company founders is Thomas Senkel, a physicist known as the pilot of the world’s first eVTOL—a rotocopter that consisted of a chair attached to a metal frame and 16 small propellers. The rough-hewn contraption first took flight in 2011, and the team that built it founded Volocopter to advance the design. After parting ways with Volocopter a few years later, Senkel in 2018 teamed up with Michael Kügelgen to create eMagic Aircraft. In the two-and-a-half years that followed,...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 DAYS AGO