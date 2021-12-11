ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces That It Has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Cloopen Group Holding Limited Investors Alleging Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of a class of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) ("Cloopen" or the "Company") American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")...

