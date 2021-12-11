Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces That It Has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Cloopen Group Holding Limited Investors Alleging Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8, 2021, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ("JPML") granted VHS Liquidating Trust's ("VHS") Motion to Vacate the Panel's Conditional Transfer Order to the District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, which is hearing the multidistrict litigation entitled In Re: Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Litigation, MDL No. 2406 ("MDL"). This order follows on the heels of the Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California's November 22, 2021 order granting VHS's Motion to Remand and denying Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's ("BCBSA") Motion to Stay. After remand, the case is now proceeding once again in California Superior Court in Alameda County's complex department.

