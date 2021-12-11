Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares top tip for new mothers: 'Go easy on yourself'

As you grow older, your hair can work to either make or break your appearance. While thinning strands may be a normal occurrence that comes with age, if styled correctly you can effectively use your hair to reduce signs of aging and highlight your best features for a youthful and polished appearance. We spoke with Philip B, scalp expert and the founder of Philip B Hair Care to get a sense of the best anti-aging tips you could implement into your hair styling routine for looking your best at any age, effortlessly providing volume and shine to your locks.

HAIR CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO