Has the time come when we can talk about the future of the most central feature of the British constitution – the monarchy? Almost every effort to open this discussion hits the brick wall of the extraordinary affection the nation has for the Queen. I can testify, as a minister for eight years at the Foreign Office, to the respect, indeed the love or veneration, that the Queen enjoys worldwide. But the monarch is not the monarchy. The question of the future of the monarchy can not be put off much longer.

U.K. ・ 10 HOURS AGO