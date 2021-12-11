ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W00000000 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: WHITES WRECKER SERVICE LLC gives notice that on 01/01/2022 at 08:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 1021 ROLAND FOWLER DR CHIPLEY FL …

WHITES WRECKER SERVICE LLC gives notice that on 01/01/2022 at 08:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 1021...

W00000000 Notice is hereby given that MICHELLE L KELLY, RUBY WEB MARKETING LLC, OWNERS, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of RUBY IDOL located at 658 MAIN STREET, CHIPLEY, …

Notice is hereby given that MICHELLE L KELLY, RUBY WEB MARKETING LLC, OWNERS, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of RUBY IDOL located at 658 MAIN STREET, CHIPLEY, FLORIDA 32428 intends to register the said name in WASHINGTON county with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.
CHIPLEY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given TREY DAVIS , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The …

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given TREY DAVIS , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Parcel number, Certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows: Certificate #: 16-00-01612 Year of Issuance: 2016.
PERSONAL FINANCE
holmescounty.news

W00000000 CITY OF PORT ST. JOE, FL NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BID PUBLIC WORKS UTILITY STORAGE PROJECT BID NUMBER RFP#2021-16 SEALED BID for the City of Port St. Joe for the …

SEALED BID for the City of Port St. Joe for the construction of Utility Storage Building located at the Port St. Joe Public Works in Port St. Joe, Florida, will be received at City Hall, 305 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., Port St. Joe, Florida 32456 until 3:00 p.m. E.S.T., January 11, 2022 then opened and read publicly at 3:05 p.m. E.S.T. SEALED BID shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, plainly marked with bidder's name, address, date and time of opening, and RFP number for "Public Works Utility Storage Project". SEALED BID shall include 1 original, 7 copies, and 1 digital copy (flash drive or CD) and will be received by the above deadline; any sealed bids received after the deadline will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Please clearly mark the envelope or package:
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 Legal Notice Under the authority of the Florida Self-Storage Act, (F.S. 83), the following described property has been seized for non-payment of rent and other incurred expenses. …

Under the authority of the Florida Self-Storage Act, (F.S. 83), the following described property has been seized for non-payment of rent and other incurred expenses. We will be accepting sealed bids on behalf of Orange Hill Storage, LLC (Northwest Equity Group) at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Northwest Equity Group, 1232 South Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428. Unpaid storage charges and fees can be paid at the above address before this date to avoid action.
FLORIDA STATE
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 19000372CAAXMX COMMUNITY LOAN SERVICING, LLC, f/k/a BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated. August 3, 2021 entered in Civil Case No. 19000372CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the. Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Holmes County, Florida, wherein COMMUNITY. LOAN SERVICING, LLC,...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Montgomery County News

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden at Humble Towing impound located at 24672 FM 1485, New Caney, TX 77357, 281-354-8697 on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 @ 10:00am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Published Date: December 8, 2021.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF AMBROSE ALVIN HUDSON Deceased. Case No. 2021 CP 117 NOTICE TO …

The administration of the estate of Ambrose Alvin Hudson, deceased, whose date of death was August 20, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 201 North Oklahoma Street, Bonifay, Florida 32425. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR A LARGE-SCALE TEXT AMENDMENT TO THE CITY OF PORT ST. JOE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN Public Hearing of the City of Port St. Joe City Commission The City of Port St. Joe …

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR A LARGE-SCALE TEXT AMENDMENT TO THE CITY OF PORT ST. JOE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN. The City of Port St. Joe City Commission will conduct a public meeting, hold the second reading of an ordinance, the title of which is set forth below, at 2775 Garrison Avenue, Port St. Joe, Florida on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., EST, or as soon thereafter as the issue may be heard, to consider the adoption of a Large-Scale Text amendment to the City of Port St. Joe Comprehensive Plan. The title of the ordinance to be considered is set forth below.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
holmescounty.news

City of Bonifay- Hubbard Street Repair FOOT Financial Project ID No.: 446061-1-54-01 Mott MacDonald Project No. 502100233 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the construction of the …

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Hubbard St. Rehabilitation Project will be received by the City of. Bonifay, at the Bonifay City Hall, 301 North Etheridge Street, Bonifay, FL 32425, until 3:00 pm, Thursday,. December 30, 2021 and will be publically opened and read Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at...
BONIFAY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION File No.21-CP-000070 IN RE: ESTATE OF BARBARA I. RUHL, Division Probate Deceased. NOTICE TO …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. The administration of the estate of Barbara I. Ruhl, deceased, whose date of death was August 6, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Franklin County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 33 Market St., #203, Apalachicola, FL 32. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS BID #2021-09 WATER STREET SIDEWALK AND PARKING The City of Apalachicola will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in …

BID #2021-09 WATER STREET SIDEWALK AND PARKING. The City of Apalachicola will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing:. This project includes construction of approximately 420 SY of concrete sidewalk and approximately 1,400 SF of pervious brick parking and other safety improvements to Water Street and Avenue G in Apalachicola, FL.
POLITICS
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NUMBER: 21-186 CA PEOPLES BANK OF GRACEVILLE, Plaintiff, vs. JAMES …

JAMES W. MERRITT a/k/a JAMES W. MERRITT, JR., Deceased, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; and KENNETH MERRITT,. Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: The Unknown Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees,. Judgment Creditors and all other persons claiming. by,...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Economy
holmescounty.news

TOWN OF WESTVILLE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ENGINEERING QUALIFICATIONS The Town of Westville hereby accepting requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide engineering …

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ENGINEERING QUALIFICATIONS. The Town of Westville hereby accepting requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide engineering services for the Town of Westville. The Town intends to apply for a SEARCH GRANT from USDA Rural Development Community Water and Wastewater Program for study of the Town's future water needs. The Scope and services desired shall include, but not necessarily be limited to the following: preliminary engineering, environmental assessment, develop project cost, application for funding and to include design, bidding and construction services. Service should also include project development and design with other agencies such as Northwest Florida Water Management.
WESTVILLE, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF File No.: CARMEN VICTORIA SIMMONS a/k/a CARMEN V. …

The Administration of the Estate of Carmen Victoria Simmons a/k/a Carmen V. Simmons, deceased, whose date of death was September 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA, Probate Division, the address of which is 1293 W Jackson Ave # 100, Chipley, FL 32428 The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR FUTURE LAND USE MAP AMENDMENT Pursuant to Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development Code (LDC), notice is provided regarding a Future Land Use Change. The Future …

Pursuant to Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development Code (LDC), notice is provided regarding a Future Land Use Change. The Future Land Use Amendment is to change the current Future Land Use from Agriculture/Silviculture to Low Density Residential. Applicant: Steven McCadden, Jr. Location: 2632 Radcliff Circle, Chipley, FL...
AGRICULTURE
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIALCIRCUIT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY,FLORIDA Ben Turrell Jr Petitioner and Penny Ramos Respondent Case 2320 20DR 0001 93DR …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIALCIRCUIT. YOUR ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any to it on Ben Turrell Jr whose address is 104 Royal Street Port St Joe, FL 32456 on or before 12/20/2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 1000 Cecil G. Costin Sr Blvd Port St Joe, FL 32456.
GULF COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 19000219CAAXMX UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING …

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA. UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF FRED J. Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on November 18, 2021, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Washington County, Florida, described as:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

