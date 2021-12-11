W00000000 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: WHITES WRECKER SERVICE LLC gives notice that on 01/01/2022 at 08:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 1021 ROLAND FOWLER DR CHIPLEY FL …

SEALED BID for the City of Port St. Joe for the construction of Utility Storage Building located at the Port St. Joe Public Works in Port St. Joe, Florida, will be received at City Hall, 305 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., Port St. Joe, Florida 32456 until 3:00 p.m. E.S.T., January 11, 2022 then opened and read publicly at 3:05 p.m. E.S.T. SEALED BID shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, plainly marked with bidder's name, address, date and time of opening, and RFP number for "Public Works Utility Storage Project". SEALED BID shall include 1 original, 7 copies, and 1 digital copy (flash drive or CD) and will be received by the above deadline; any sealed bids received after the deadline will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Please clearly mark the envelope or package:

PORT SAINT JOE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO