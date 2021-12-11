W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 19000219CAAXMX UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING …

No U.S. troops will be held accountable for the August Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, the Pentagon confirmed on Monday. The heads of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command provided recommendations to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on conducting strikes, and none of the recommendations included accountability actions for anyone involved in the deadly August 29 strike.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 HOUR AGO