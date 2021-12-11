ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR FUTURE LAND USE MAP AMENDMENT Pursuant to Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development Code (LDC), notice is provided regarding a Future Land Use Change. The Future …

holmescounty.news
 2 days ago

Pursuant to Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development Code (LDC), notice is provided regarding a Future Land Use Change. The Future Land Use Amendment is to change the current Future Land Use from Agriculture/Silviculture to Low Density Residential....

www.holmescounty.news

heberut.gov

Public Notice Ordinance Adoption

During the Regular City Council Meeting of December 7, 2021, the Heber City Council adopted Ordinance Number 2021-38 approving the Highlands Annexation located at approximately 3000 North Highway 40. Voting Aye: Council Members Hardman, Johnston, and Stack. Voting Nay: Council Members Franco, and Kahler. The motion passed 3-2. A complete...
HEBER CITY, UT
alachuacounty.us

12-15-21 Planning Commission Meeting

The Alachua County Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). This meeting begins at 6 p.m. The public may offer comments virtually and in person. If attending in person, masks are strongly recommended for those not vaccinated.
ALACHUA, FL
holmescounty.news

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR A LARGE-SCALE TEXT AMENDMENT TO THE CITY OF PORT ST. JOE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN Public Hearing of the City of Port St. Joe City Commission The City of Port St. Joe …

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR A LARGE-SCALE TEXT AMENDMENT TO THE CITY OF PORT ST. JOE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN. The City of Port St. Joe City Commission will conduct a public meeting, hold the second reading of an ordinance, the title of which is set forth below, at 2775 Garrison Avenue, Port St. Joe, Florida on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., EST, or as soon thereafter as the issue may be heard, to consider the adoption of a Large-Scale Text amendment to the City of Port St. Joe Comprehensive Plan. The title of the ordinance to be considered is set forth below.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
State
Washington State
holmescounty.news

W00000000 CITY OF PORT ST. JOE, FL NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BID PUBLIC WORKS UTILITY STORAGE PROJECT BID NUMBER RFP#2021-16 SEALED BID for the City of Port St. Joe for the …

SEALED BID for the City of Port St. Joe for the construction of Utility Storage Building located at the Port St. Joe Public Works in Port St. Joe, Florida, will be received at City Hall, 305 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., Port St. Joe, Florida 32456 until 3:00 p.m. E.S.T., January 11, 2022 then opened and read publicly at 3:05 p.m. E.S.T. SEALED BID shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, plainly marked with bidder's name, address, date and time of opening, and RFP number for "Public Works Utility Storage Project". SEALED BID shall include 1 original, 7 copies, and 1 digital copy (flash drive or CD) and will be received by the above deadline; any sealed bids received after the deadline will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Please clearly mark the envelope or package:
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
holmescounty.news

NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS BID #2021-09 WATER STREET SIDEWALK AND PARKING The City of Apalachicola will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in …

BID #2021-09 WATER STREET SIDEWALK AND PARKING. The City of Apalachicola will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing:. This project includes construction of approximately 420 SY of concrete sidewalk and approximately 1,400 SF of pervious brick parking and other safety improvements to Water Street and Avenue G in Apalachicola, FL.
POLITICS
holmescounty.news

City of Bonifay- Hubbard Street Repair FOOT Financial Project ID No.: 446061-1-54-01 Mott MacDonald Project No. 502100233 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the construction of the …

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Hubbard St. Rehabilitation Project will be received by the City of. Bonifay, at the Bonifay City Hall, 301 North Etheridge Street, Bonifay, FL 32425, until 3:00 pm, Thursday,. December 30, 2021 and will be publically opened and read Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at...
BONIFAY, FL
holmescounty.news

Holmes County, Florida "County Attorney Services – RFP #21-05, HCBCC" NOTICE TO BIDDERS Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Holmes County, Florida will accept …

"County Attorney Services – RFP #21-05, HCBCC" Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Holmes County, Florida will accept sealed proposals until 11:00 am (CST) December 30, 2021, for County Attorney Services (Proposal provisions and related specifications may be obtained from the Holmes County Board Office, 107 East Virginia Ave., Bonifay, FL 32425; Telephone: 850-547- 1119; Email: hcadmin@holmescountyfl.org)
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

TOWN OF WESTVILLE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ENGINEERING QUALIFICATIONS The Town of Westville hereby accepting requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide engineering …

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ENGINEERING QUALIFICATIONS. The Town of Westville hereby accepting requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide engineering services for the Town of Westville. The Town intends to apply for a SEARCH GRANT from USDA Rural Development Community Water and Wastewater Program for study of the Town's future water needs. The Scope and services desired shall include, but not necessarily be limited to the following: preliminary engineering, environmental assessment, develop project cost, application for funding and to include design, bidding and construction services. Service should also include project development and design with other agencies such as Northwest Florida Water Management.
WESTVILLE, FL
lexsc.com

Comprehensive Plan Public Comment

The 2021 Comprehensive Plan Updated is focused on land use and aligning the comprehensive plan with the Town’s Vision Plan. It is currently available for review by clicking on this link: Comprehensive Plan Draft. Please send feedback to CompPlan2022@lexsc.com. The following is the projected schedule regarding the Comprehensive Plan Review...
LEXINGTON, SC
windsorgov.com

Town of Windsor Purchases 138 Acres of Land for Future Public Use

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, The Town of Windsor purchased 138 acres of land and 117 acre feet of water from a farm located adjacent to the town’s existing Public Services facility for $4.14 million. Conceptual plans show 71 acres of land for parks, recreation and open space, 15 acres for...
WINDSOR, CO
jacksonvillebeach.org

Adventure Landing Public hearing

On Monday, December 13 at 7pm, the Planning Commission will hold two hearings on the proposed redevelopment of the Adventure Landing property:. PC #12-21: Comprehensive Plan Amendment Application - Small Scale Land Use Map Amendment Application - to allow a 427 unit multi-family residential development. Clidk the link to see the Planning Departments report and the Comprehensive Plan Amendment application.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
citywatchla.com

LA-32 NC Land Use and Development Committee

IN CONFORMITY WITH THE SEPTEMBER 16, 2021 ENACTMENT OF CALIFORNIA ASSEMBLY BILL 361 (RIVAS) AND DUE TO CONCERNS OVER COVID-19, THE LA32 NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED ENTIRELY WITH A CALL-IN OPTION OR INTERNET-BASED SERVICE OPTION. Every person wishing to address the Neighborhood Council must dial. (669) 900-6833, or...
POLITICS
Sandpoint Reader

Keep BoCo Rural proposes land use code amendment

Keep Bonner County Rural, a newly formed group of citizens dedicated to following land use issues in the county, has filed an application to amend the county’s land use code “in an effort to help protect the rural character of the county,” according to a Nov. 24 media release. According...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Center Post-Dispatch

Saguache Commissioners hear concerns regarding land development code changes

SAGUACHE — The Saguache Board of County Commissioners met on Nov. 23 at the Saguache Road and Bridge building and heard concerns from the community about changes to the land development code. While many land development changes were proposed, three specific items were objected to by the community members in...
SAGUACHE, CO
gotowncrier.com

RPB Seeks Public Input Regarding The Future Of State Road 7

During the height of the pandemic, with the Regal Cinemas on State Road 7 shuttered and no return to normalcy in sight, the owners of the property informally approached the Village of Royal Palm Beach with an idea to change the village’s comprehensive plan to allow developers to raze the theater and replace it with residential apartments.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McCandless zoning and land use ordinances headed for updates

Zoning and land ordinances in McCandless will get a major overhaul in 2022, bringing the land use code book up-to-date, partly with the public’s help. The McCandless Complete Zoning and Land Development Ordinance Modernization project should simplify zoning laws regulations and make them more user friendly and easier to understand, according to RJ Susko, planning and development administrator for the township.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

County-HOA median mess heads back to commission

A terse letter from the county attorney’s office apparently wasn’t enough to persuade The Sugarmill Woods Oak Village Homeowners Association (HOA) to honor its contract and maintain its share of the median along U.S. 98. So the whole matter once again comes back to county commissioners for a...
POLITICS
kchi.com

County Commission Meeting Tuesday

The Livingston County Commissioners meet next Tuesday in regular session. The commission meeting begins at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. At 11:00, they will meet with Grand River Township to discuss Township Roads. Other items on the agenda include County Road and Bridge Matters and Administrative...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

