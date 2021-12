Evil Dead: The Game publisher Saber Interactive has declared it’ll be showing more of the upcoming asymmetrical horror game and revealing four new games over the next week. According to the press release, one of these new games will be revealed at The Game Awards on Thursday night. Focus Entertainment will be publishing, continuing their partnership from Snowrunner and World War Z. Following that, three more games will be announced during the Twitch Winter Gathering on Friday, December 10. There’s no further clues on what these other games will be, so we’ll have to tune in to find out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO