Hoping to continue their hot start to the season, the Chargers were up to the challenge of defending conference champion Plymouth. After a back and forth first half which found the two teams tied at 25, the Chargers took control in all facets of the game. Holding the Panthers to only 19 second half points, KML was able to push their lead to as many as 20 points. Austin Wagner led the way with 23 points, and Garrett Murphy added 18. With the win, the Chargers improved to 4-0 on the season!

