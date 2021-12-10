ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pound Sterling Yawns After Data Dump

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound has had a rather sleepy week, and the lack of activity has continued in Friday trade, as GBP/USD is hovering at the 1.32 line. It has been a light calendar week for the UK, and today’s data dump didn’t have any effect on the drifting pound. The GDP...

www.investing.com

DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

XAU/USD shrugs off UK CPI data – All eyes on the Fed. US Dollar strength remains a key catalyst for the imminent move. Gold prices have shrugged off a higher than anticipated UK CPI print as investors shift their focus to the FOMC rate decision later today. Visit the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares, rupee weaken as investors brace for Fed; Omicron weighs

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a quicker unwinding of pandemic-era stimulus, while worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant further dented sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.6% lower...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling vs. Euro & Dollar: Bank of England Looms Large

Above: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey delivers a post-MPC press conference in November. Image courtesy of the Bank of England, reproduced under CC licensing conditions. Thursday's Bank of England policy meeting looks set to inject some volatility into Pound exchange rates given the high degree of uncertainty policy setters...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Sterling jumps after CPI jumps above 5%

The British pound is up 0.42% on the day, as GBP/USD trades around the 1.3280 line. UK inflation for November climbed 5.1% y/y, up sharply from 4.2% a month earlier and ahead of the consensus of 4.7%. Inflation continues to accelerate at a brisk pace, and the release marked the highest level since 2011. Core CPI rose to 4.0%, above the consensus of 3.7% and higher than the October reading of 3.4%.
BUSINESS
Person
Michael Saunders
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD defends 0.7090 after China data dump ahead of Fed’s verdict

AUD/USD consolidates weekly losses, snaps two-day downtrend. China Retail Sales eased below 4.6% YoY forecast, Industrial Production crossed prior and expected figures in November. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed concerns over Omicron, stimulus and inflation. Fed is expected to faster tapering, signal rate hikes but virus woes test policy hawks.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Pound calm ahead of inflation data

The British pound had moved higher on Tuesday, as GDP/USD trades at 1.3253, up 0.30% on the day. UK employment numbers were solid on Monday, although the pound still lost ground. Unemployment rolls continue to drop, with the November reading coming in at -49.8 thousand. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in the three months to October, down from 4.3% a month earlier. Wage growth came in at a strong 4.9%. What is noteworthy about the employment report is that unemployment has been falling despite the end of the job furlough programme. This points to a continuing recovery in the labour market. Still, the employment picture is not all rosy. There is growing concern that job growth is stalling, due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. If the government introduces more severe health restrictions, that will translate into closures and unemployment will rise.
BUSINESS
#Pound Sterling#British Pound#Inflation#Gdp#Gbp Usd#Y Y#Omicron#Boe#Mpc
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Pound to Hold Steady Ahead of UK Data

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3420. Add a stop-loss at 1.3200. Set a sell-stop at 1.3235 and set a take-profit at 1.3150. Add a stop-loss at 1.3325. The GBP/USD pair held steady on Monday morning as the market refocused on a relatively busy week. The pair is trading at 1.3265, which is about 0.80% above the lowest level last week.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Pound drifting, job data looms

The British pound had an uneventful week, and the lack of activity has continued on Monday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3250. It is a busy week on the economic calendar and this should translate into volatility for the British pound. The UK releases employment data on Tuesday, followed by inflation numbers on Wednesday. The markets are expecting solid unemployment claims to fall and for inflation to rise to around 4.5%. However, even if these forecasts materialize, the Bank of England is unlikely to raise interest rates at its policy meeting on Thursday.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD erases some of Friday’s gains hovers around 1.3220s

GBP/USD erases some of Friday’s gains hovers around 1.3220s. The GBP/USD pares some of its last Friday’s gains, slide some 0.32%, trading at 1.3226 during the New York session at the time of writing. Investors’ mood is downbeat, as portrayed by European equities ending in the red, while major US stock indexes are losing between 0.65% and 0.85%. Factors like the first death linked to the omicron variant in the UK dented the market mood amid its fast global spread. In response to increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, Borish Johnson, PM, raised the COVID alert to four. That, alongside the Federal Reserve and Bank of England’s last monetary policy meetings in the year, keep GBP/USD traders at bay, waiting for more clues.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Dollar dumps after fastest inflation print in four decades

The greenback was broadly lower on Friday, with the EURUSD pair trading at around 1.1320 at the time of writing, some 0.3% higher on the day. Earlier today, data showed that the US inflation rose +6.8% YoY - right as expected according to the CPI indicator. It was the fastest rate of increase since 1982. In addition, the core CPI jumped 4.9 YoY, meeting expectations, its highest since 1991.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Static Ahead of Key CPI Release; Sterling Flat After GDP Data

Investing.com - The dollar was largely unchanged in early European trade Friday ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data, which could influence Federal Reserve monetary policy thinking into the new year. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

London midday: FTSE flat as sterling drops on GDP data

London stocks had pared earlier small losses to trade flat by midday on Friday, while sterling was weaker as investors digested disappointing UK growth figures. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,322.65, while the pound was 0.2% lower versus the dollar at 1.3199, nearing a one-year low after data from the Office for National Statistics showed the economy barely grew in October as the post-pandemic recovery stalled.
MARKETS
investing.com

Faint Hope For Pound Sterling Recovery

The weekly update on US continuing unemployment claims was much worse than expected. The number of Americans living on the dole increased by 38,000 last week, defying expectations for a 72,000 decline. Due to such disappointment, the pound sterling perked up. However, its growth is self-deception. The British currency will...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling edges up versus dollar after U.S. data

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The British pound inched up on Friday, but was still within striking distance of its 2021 low against the dollar, after the greenback pared some gains after U.S. inflation data. The consumer price index rose 0.8% last month after surging 0.9% in October. Economists polled by...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: How low can sterling go? BOE and Fed promise explosive answers

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: How low can sterling go? BOE and Fed promise explosive answers. GBP/USD has been under pressure amid rising covid cases, Omicron fears and the PM's problems. Is it Delta or Omicron? The answer is unknown but the increase in UK cases and upcoming restrictions have undoubtedly weighed on the pound – and now the BOE is set to react. On the other side of the pond, the Fed is set to accelerate the pace of tapering as the US economy seems to fire ton all engines. Read more...
CURRENCIES

